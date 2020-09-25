COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to 2025

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Growth 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pharmaceutical Logistics market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 115470 million by 2025, from $ 86560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pharmaceutical Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pharmaceutical Logistics market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Deutsche Post DHL, CH Robinson, UPS, FedEx, DB Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DSV, Panalpina, SF Express, Air Canada Cargo, Agility, Kerry Logistics, World Courier, Yusen Logistics, VersaCold, CEVA

This study considers the Pharmaceutical Logistics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Ground Transportation

Shipping

Air Transport

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical Logistics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pharmaceutical Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical Logistics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmaceutical Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pharmaceutical Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics by Company

4 Pharmaceutical Logistics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

