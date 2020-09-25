COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Encryption Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 19.2% During 2020 – 2025

Global Mobile Encryption Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Mobile device encryption offers an easy fix for the problem of data breaches, which are the top threat posed by lost or stolen smartphones and tablets.

Encryption software is software that uses cryptography to make digital information difficult to read. Practically speaking, people use cryptography today to protect the digital information on their Mobile device as well as the digital information that is sent to other device over the Internet. As software that implements secure cryptography is complex to develop and difficult to get right, most computer users make use of the encryption software that already exists rather than writing their own.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Encryption market will register a 19.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2697.7 million by 2025, from $ 1336.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Encryption business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Encryption market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: McAfee(Intel Corporation), Mobileiron, Blackberry, ESET, Sophos, T-Systems International, Dell, Symantec Corp, IBM, Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., Adeya SA, BeiJing Zhiyou Wang’an Tech. Co. Ltd, Proofpoint, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Silent Circle, CSG,Inc.

This study considers the Mobile Encryption value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Healthcare & Retail

Government and Public Sector

Telecommunications and IT

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Encryption market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mobile Encryption market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Encryption players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Encryption with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Encryption submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Mobile Encryption by Players

4 Mobile Encryption by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Mobile Encryption Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 McAfee(Intel Corporation)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobile Encryption Product Offered

11.1.3 McAfee(Intel Corporation) Mobile Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 McAfee(Intel Corporation) News

11.2 Mobileiron

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobile Encryption Product Offered

11.2.3 Mobileiron Mobile Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Mobileiron News

11.3 Blackberry

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobile Encryption Product Offered

11.3.3 Blackberry Mobile Encryption Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Blackberry News

11.4 ESET

