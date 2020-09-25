COVID-19 Impact on Haptics Technology Market Projected to Register 15.0% CAGR to 2025

Global Haptics Technology Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Haptics Technology market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14490 million by 2025, from $ 8272.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Haptics Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Haptics Technology market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AAC Technologies, Immersion, Alps Electric, Cypress Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Nidec Corporation, Microchip, Bluecom, Johnson Electric, On Semiconductor, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Novasentis. Precision Microdrives

This study considers the Haptics Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Haptics Actuators

Drivers & Controllers

Haptics Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Medical

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Home

Wearable

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Haptics Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Haptics Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Haptics Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Haptics Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Haptics Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Haptics Technology by Players

4 Haptics Technology by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Haptics Technology Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AAC Technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Haptics Technology Product Offered

11.1.3 AAC Technologies Haptics Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AAC Technologies News

11.2 Immersion

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Haptics Technology Product Offered

11.2.3 Immersion Haptics Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Immersion News

11.3 Alps Electric

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Haptics Technology Product Offered

11.3.3 Alps Electric Haptics Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Alps Electric News

11.4 Cypress Semiconductor

