Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global robotic lawn mower market report has been segmented on the basis of lawn size, end-user type, distribution channel, and region.

Robotic lawn mower is an autonomous robot which is mainly used to is used to cut the grass and reduce grass cutting time. The robotic lawn movers are convenient, self-programmable, sophisticated, and equipped with variety of technology options such as navigation, sensors, and GPS technology.

Increasing disposable income in emerging countries across the globe, and increasing labor cost are key factors expected to drive growth of the global robotic lawn mower market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for robotic lawn mower to save household work time is a major factor fueling growth of the target market.

Increasing preference towards the smart systems and smart homes resulting in increasing demand for robotic lawn mower among individuals is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, the manufacturers are focusing on advanced technologies that reduces the operational cost of the robotic lawn mowers is a key factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years. Furthermore, increasing focus on garden and lawn maintenance services, urbanization, increasing standard of living are some other factors expected to propel growth of the global market.

However, lack of knowledge about the advance technology in garden and lawn maintenance services among individuals and less gardening interest among the homeowners are key factors expected to restraint growth of the global market to a certain extent.

On the basis of lawn size, small-size segment is expected to dominate in the global robotic lawn mower market, owing to high availability of small-sized lawn across the globe and growing trend towards investment in small-size lawns and gardens among end-users across the globe.

On the basis of end-user type, residential user segment is estimated to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing disposable income, improved standard of living, and increasing demand for garden and lawn care equipment among lawn owners across the globe.

The market in Europe is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period followed by market in the North America, owing to launching of new robotic lawn mowers with high battery backup, better lawn mowing efficiency, and improved standard of living in countries such as France, Germany, US, and Canada in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the global market, owing to increasing demand for robotic lawn mower for the maintenance of gardens, parks, and lawns, rising gardening activities, increasing disposable income in various emerging economies such as India, China, and other countries in the region. Market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about the technologically advanced robotic lawn mowers among individuals in countries in these regions.

Segmentation by lawn size:

Small-size

Medium-size

Large-size

Segmentation by end-user type:

Residential user

Commercial user

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Mass market

Specialty Stores

Online

