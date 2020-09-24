Global Autonomous Tractors Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Autonomous Tractors Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Autonomous Tractors Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Autonomous Tractors Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global autonomous tractors market report has been segmented on the basis of power output, component, crop type, farm application, and region.

Global Autonomous Tractors Market: Introduction

Autonomous tractors are driverless farm vehicle which offers high torque at low speed. Autonomous tractors offer farmers tactical approach to harvesting, planting, and maintaining their crops.

Global Autonomous Tractors Market: Dynamics

The global autonomous tractors market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing inclination towards automation of processes. In addition, increasing government initiatives for the adoption of advanced technologies in order to improve productivity, efficiency, and crop yield quality is expected to drive growth of the global autonomous tractors market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption rate of mechanization in the agriculture industry in developed countries is further expected to drive growth of the global market. Therefore, decreasing the availability of labor, combined with an increased labor cost is one of the primary factors driving growth of the global autonomous tractors market. Autonomous tractors can also be used as mobile hotspots for data collection from sensors positioned throughout the field. This is of great use for applications used in precision agriculture and can deliver required information on-the-spot. Such factors are expected to augment growth of the global market over the estimated time period.

However, lack of technical knowledge among the farmers, especially in underdeveloped and developing economies, coupled with high initial investment cost are primary factors that are expected to affect growth of the global market to a certain extent.

New technologies in the market such as The Machine Sync system, AutoTrac Vision, The AutoTrac RowSense system are expected to create a huge impact on growth of global market and is expected to create revenue opportunities for the players in the market.

Global Autonomous Tractors Market: Analysis by Region

North America market is expected to dominate in the global autonomous tractors market, owing to the high adoption rate of advanced technology. In addition, lack of skilled farm labor and the capability of farmers in the region to spend on technology are the primary reasons for the future growth of the autonomous tractors market in North America. Moreover, the presence of prominent tractor manufacturers in the region is further driving growth of the regional markets. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a considerable growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for food production to feed the growing population.

Global Autonomous Tractors Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Power Output:

Up to 30 HP

31-100 HP

101 HP & above

Segmentation by Component:

Camera/vision systems

GPS

Hand-held devices

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic sensors

Segmentation by Crop Type:

Cereals & grains

Fruits & vegetables

Oilseeds & pulses

Segmentation by Farm Application:

Harvesting

Seed sowing

Tillage (primary & secondary tillage)

Others (spraying and fertilizing)

