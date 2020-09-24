Global Industrial Drums Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Drums Market market.

Global Industrial Drums Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global industrial drums market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, end user, and region.

Global Industrial Drums Market: Introduction

An industrial drum is a cylindrical hollow holder used principally for the mass freight delivery. Industrial drums can be made up of paperboard (also known as fiber drum), steel, and even plastics. These drums are specifically used for fluids and shipping powders and unsafe items.

Global Industrial Drums Market: Dynamics

The global industrial drums market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing global trade. In addition, increasing product demand among various end-user sectors, manufacturers of chemicals, materials, and petroleum lubricants, in particular, is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial drums market over. Industrial drums are estimated to become an economical means of transport packaging for delivery of other non-hazardous products, such as wines, fruit juices, etc. Prominent industrial packaging manufacturers have teamed up with local as well as international plastic packaging manufacturers in order to increase their product range and to meet the increasing demand from various end-use industries. Moreover, expansion of manufacturing activities in the developing economies across the globe is expected to trigger demand for industrial drum, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global industrial drums market over the estimated time period. Availability of industrial drums according to customer specific requirement is also expected to augment growth of the global industrial drums market.

The adoption rate of automation technology in the production process of industrial drums is slow and is expected to impact growth of the global market over the estimated time period. Complexities in the supply chain is a challenge as the manufacturers struggle to reject the demand variability. Continuous pressure to decrease product costs while redefining overall product offering is also expected to affect the market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Global Industrial Drums Market: Analysis by Region

Asia Pacific market is likely to register a considerable growth rate in the industrial drums market over the forecast period, owing to the extensive use of industrial drums in vegetable oil and wines export. Oil exporters in the Southeast Asian region, such as Indonesia & Malaysia prefers industrial drums in comparison to other packaging solutions. Industrial drums offer high efficiency and operational effectiveness in the transportation of major products in liquid form. North America market is also expected to capture a major revenue share in the global industrial drums market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for fertilizers and chemical from several industries.

Global Industrial Drums Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Steel Drum

Plastic Drum

Fiber Drum

Segmentation by Capacity:

Up to 100 Liter

100 to 250 Liter

250 to 500 Liter

Above 500 Liter

Segmentation by End-User:

Building & Construction

Chemical & Fertilizers

Food & Beverages

Other End Uses

Paints, Inks, & Dyes

Petroleum & Lubricants

Pharmaceuticals

