Global Dried Vegetable Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dried Vegetable Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dried Vegetable Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Dried Vegetable Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global dried vegetable market report has been segmented on the basis of form, drying technique, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Global Dried Vegetable Market: Introduction

Dried vegetables are obtained through removing water or humidity to an extent by using various advanced drying techniques such as air drying, vacuum drying, etc., in to order prevent growth of microorganisms in vegetables.

Global Dried Vegetable Market: Dynamics

Dried vegetables are rapidly used in food manufacturing companies for manufacturing various food products such as ketchup, pickles, chutneys, meat sausages, etc., is major factor expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, by using advanced drying technologies, dried vegetables offer better flavour, colour, aroma, acceptability etc., which is another factor expected to increase demand for dried vegetables in food service industry, which in turn expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle, population is looking for food products with high nutritional values and fibrous contents which is anticipated to fuel demand for dried vegetables, which in turn expected to propel growth of the target market.

Dried vegetables have an extended shelf life, owing to lack of moisture which is another factor expected to augment growth of the target market over the forecast period. Increasing number of vegan population is flourishing demand for dried vegetable, owing to increasing application in multiple cuisines, which is a key factor expected to propel growth of the target market. Dried vegetables can be transported more conveniently as compared to fresh vegetables, owing to light-weight packaging and less possibility of physical damage during transportation over the forecast period. In addition, advancements in packaging technologies in order to offer product differentiation and add appealing look to product is another factor anticipated to support growth of the global dried vegetable market over the forecast period.

However, high fragmentation the global market is expected to hamper growth of the target market to certain extent.

Global Dried Vegetable Market: Region Analysis

Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food products such as ketchup, pickles, sausages, and others is expected to increase demand for dried vegetable from food manufacturers, which in turn expected to support growth of the target market in Asia Pacific. In addition, changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income are other major factors expected to fuel demand for dried vegetables in the region over the forecast period. Strong presence of various food manufacturer in emerging economies such as India and China is a key factor expected to propel growth of the target market. Market in Europe is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products. In addition, increasing number of working population especially is another key factor expected to increase demand for pre-packaged food, which in turn expected to drive growth of the target market in the region over the forecast period. Markets in North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Global Dried Vegetable Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by form:

Minced & Chopped

Powdered & Granules

Flakes

Slice & Cubes

Segmentation by drying technique:

Air Drying

Spray Drying

Freeze Drying

Drum Drying

Vacuum Drying

Segmentation by end user:

Food Manufacturers

Food Service Providers

Household

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Supermarket

Online

