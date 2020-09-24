Global Nail Care Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nail Care Market market.

Global Nail Care Market: Overview

Nail care products are widely used to maintain hygiene of toe and finger nails. There is variety of nail care products and nail treatment available across the globe such as cuticle cream, oil, and manicure or pedicure.

Global Nail Care Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for advanced nail care products among individuals across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global nail care market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for cuticle nail products that have ability to hydrate, strengthen, and smoothen nails among adult population across the globe is another factor expected to support growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing awareness about personal grooming, rising disposable income, and rising awareness regarding manicure and pedicure treatment benefits such as improved blood circulation, improved overall health of nails, and smooth hand and feet skin among individuals across the globe are some key factors expected to boost growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

In addition, increasing demand for fashionable nail art among female population across the globe is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global nail care market in the near future.

Furthermore, increasing enhancements in nail care products according to current fashion trend is a growing trend among players in the market is expected to support growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, increasing instances of side effects and damages to skin from cosmetic products and increasing concerns about quality of cosmetic products among the individuals across the globe are key factors expected to hamper growth of the global nail care market to a certain extend.

Global Nail Care Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the nail polish segment is expected to dominate in the global nail care market, owing to increasing preferences towards personal grooming among individuals across the globe.

On the basis of distribution channel, the health and beauty retailer segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to high availability of cosmetic products in health and beauty retailer stores across the globe.

Global Nail Care Market: Region Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue, owing to high utilization of nail centric care products and growing demand for gel and bright color nail polish products among individuals. In addition, increasing disposable income of individuals in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India in the region are the key factors supporting growth of the target market in the region.

Market in North America is expected to register significant growth in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to increasing adoption of various fashion trends, changing end-user lifestyle pattern, and high penetration of prominent brands among adult population in countries such as Germany, Canada, and France in the region.

Market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adoption of nail care products in countries in the region.

Global Nail Care Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Nail Polish

Pedicure Products

Nail Polish Remover

Manicure Products

Premium Nail Care Products

Others (Nail Art Accessories, Cuticle Products, Artificial Nails and Accessories, Nail Wrap Extension)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Online Retailers

Health & Beauty Retailer

Others (Retailers, Specialty Stores, General Merchandisers, Store Retailers, etc.)

Segmentation by End-User:

Male

Female

