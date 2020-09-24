Global Marine Big Data Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Marine Big Data Market market.

Global Marine Big Data Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global marine big data market report has been segmented on the basis component, application, data source, and region.

Global Marine Big Data Market: Introduction

Big data are large structured and unstructured data sets to help industries to make more informed and accurate decisions. Use of big data in marine sector has increased rapidly from the recent past to improve decision-making, enhance energy efficiency, and improved safety.

Global Marine Big Data Market: Dynamics

Increasing digitization in the marine industry is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global marine big data market. Increasing adoption of big data in marine due to increasing investments for technological advancements is another factor driving growth of the target market. Adoption of Big data due to various commercial benefits such as routes optimization in bad weather conditions is also another factor expected to drive growth of the market.

In addition, increasing investments in IT upstream sector of the marine industry is another major factor expected to boost growth of the global marine big data market over the forecast period.

A key factor expected to hamper growth of the global marine big data market is concerns related to security and privacy of data. In addition, dearth of professionals for analyzing data analysts is another factor expected to restrain growth of the global market.

Key trend observed in the market in increasing research and development activities by major companies as adoption of big data analytics in this industry is at its initial stage.

Global Marine Big Data Market: Segment Analysis

Among the data source segments, the economic data source segment is expected to account major revenue contribution in the global marine big data market. In ships, logistics and transportation industry, the big data is generating huge data for marine industry.

Among the component segments, the service segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution in the global marine big data market. Increasing adoption of big data in marine as a service owing to its affordability as compared to other software packages is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period.

The advancement of USV research is mainly due to its naval military applications, that led to the development of different prototypes of USVs for different uses. Notably, research on construction applications of USVs is limited to marine and ocean science literature

Global Marine Big Data Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global marina big data market, owing to high demand for IT solutions from marine industry in order to enhance their productivity and decision making process in countries in the region. The North America market is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global marine big data market, due to increasing adoption of advance technological solutions in the marine industry in countries in the region. The markets in Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to account for moderate revenue shares in the global marine big data market.

Global Marine Big Data Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Data Analytics

Data Collection

Data Discovery and Visualization

Data Management

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Operation and Maintenance

Segmentation by Application:

Renewable Energy

Oil and Gas

Fishery

Whale Watching

Marine Protected Area

Marine Traffic

Dredging

Segmentation by Data Source:

Environmental

Oceanographic

Geological Data

Economic

Others

