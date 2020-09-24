Global Reclosable Films Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Reclosable Films Market market.

Global Reclosable Films Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global reclosable films market report has been segmented on the basis of packaging type, material type, peel strength, thickness, end user industry, and region.

Global Reclosable Films Market: Introduction

Reclosable films are plastic films composed of different plastic materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, etc., and are used for packaging of food, medical and pharmaceutical, personal care, and other products. Reclosable films offer various benefits such as high level protection, longer storage, and easy to open, carry, and reseal, due to which it has wide range of applications in end-use industries.

Global Reclosable Films Market: Market Dynamics

Rising demand for reclosable films in various applications such as food, cosmetics, and personal care products, coupled with increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle are major factors expected to drive growth of the global reclosable films market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for specialty films and high-barrier films, which have strong water-resistant property, is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market in the next coming years.

However, stringent rules and regulations by government of various countries across the globe pertaining to environmental concerns are among some of the major factors that may hamper demand for reclosable films and restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Reclosable Films Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material type segments, the polypropylene segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market in the coming years. Among application segments, the food packaging segment is estimated to account major share in terms of revenue, and is projected to register fastest growth in the global reclosable films market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising demand for convenience foods.

Global Reclosable Films Market: Regional Analysis

The reclosable films market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the target market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand for reclosable films owing to various properties such as lightweight, excellent elasticity, safety, high transparency and cost-effectiveness is expected drive revenue growth of Asia Pacific reclosable films market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a fast rate in the target market over the forecast period. China is expected to contribute major share in terms of value thereby supporting growth of reclosable films market in the region. North America reclosable films market is estimated to register for significant revenue share in the target market in coming years, followed by Europe market. The reclosable films market in Latin America is anticipated to register for moderate share in terms of revenue in the global reclosable films market over the forecast period.

Global Reclosable Films Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Cups

Trays

Pouches

Bags

Segmentation by Material Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA)

Others (PS, PVC, PA, EVOH)

Segmentation by Peel Strength:

Cups Easy Peel Films

Medium Peel Films

Segmentation by Thickness:

Up to 100 micron

100 – 200 micron

Above 200 micron

Segmentation End-use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care & Cosmetics

Others

