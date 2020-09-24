Global Mobile Cloud Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Cloud Market market.

Global Mobile Cloud Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global mobile cloud market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment, application, end user, and region.

Global Mobile Cloud Market: Overview

Mobile cloud refers to combination of mobile development with cloud-based services. In a mobile cloud environment, storage, applications, computing, and services are extracted from cloud. Mobile cloud enables users to access and use applications that are not supported by their mobile platform or require computational power that of what mobile devices doesnt support.

Global Mobile Cloud Market: Dynamics

Rapid digitalization in developed and developing countries and increasing number of mobile phone users across the globe, coupled with rising demand for data storage are major factors expected to drive growth of the global mobile cloud market. In addition, rising internet penetration and increasing adoption of smart devices among individuals are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing adoption of smart technological devices in education sector for better learning experience and various online education service providers focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing is resulting in the growing demand for collection and storage of data which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global market to certain extent.

In addition, wide applicability of mobile cloud in entertainment, business and finance verticals, owing to various benefits such as supports variety of development approaches and devices, and improves reliability with information backed up and stored on cloud. This is another factor expected to further propel growth of the global mobile cloud market overt the forecast period.

However, rising cyber security attacks across the globe is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global mobile cloud market to certain extent.

Increasing government initiatives towards providing high speed internet and rising adoption of smart phones are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for vendors operating in the mobile cloud market over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Cloud Market: Segment Analysis

Among application segments, the entertainment segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Among deployment segments, the public segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Cloud Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global mobile cloud market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Dominance can be attributed to well-developed IT infrastructure, high adoption of smart devices, and presence of major service providers operating in the countries in this region. The market Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness faster growth, owing to increasing government expenditure on development of internet infrastructure, rising internet penetration, increasing number of mobile phone users, and presence of major mobile service providers operating in the emerging economies such as India and China in this region.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth, this growth can be attributed to increasing government spending on IT infrastructure development and presence of prominent players operating in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Mobile Cloud Market Segmentation:

By Deployment:

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Application:

Entertainment

Education

Utilities

Productivity

Travel and Navigation

Social Networking

Business and Finance

By End User:

Enterprise

Individual

