Global Flexible Glass Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Flexible Glass Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global flexible glass market report has been segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, thickness, application, end-user, and region.

Global Flexible Glass Market: Overview

Flexible glass is an ultra-thin glass, possesses minimal thickness which provide advantages over other materials such as plastic, metal, or silicon. Flexible glass possesses various properties such as temperature stability, strength, and durability in a flexible nature. Flexible glass is widely used in automotive window panes, electronics, solar panels, and interior building activities.

Global Flexible Glass Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for flexible glass from rapidly growing automotive and construction industries coupled with inclination toward renewable sources of energy, are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Rising adoption of flexible glass by manufacturers for technologically advanced electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, is another factor expected to bolster growth of the global market. Flexible glass has various properties such as superior quality and temperature and chemical resistance, which is also anticipated to propel demand from various end users and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Recent trend observed in the market is the increasing use of ultra-thin flexible glass in photovoltaics owing to advanced features such as excellent elasticity, flexibility, superior scratch resistance, and lightweight nature. This benefits as it reduces transportation costs and favors easy transport from one place to another.

However, high cost of raw materials is a key factor may hinder growth of the global market over the forecast period. Introduction of new alternative technologies such as plastic substrates and metal substrates may emerge as cost-effective and popular replacement for flexible glass which may hamper demand for target product and restrain growth of the global market.

Global Flexible Glass Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of application, target market is segmented into lightening, display, sensors, energy storage and automotive. Among the applications, the display segment held the largest market share and expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Flexible Glass Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific dominates global flexible glass market and is projected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for flexible glass from automobiles and consumer electronics, particularly in China and Japan. The market in Europe accounted for second-highest revenue share in the global market, due to increasing smartphone penetration, and presence of major players operating in the region. Moreover, growing innovation coupled with rising investment in research and development activities by the manufacturers in glass sector in countries such as US and Canada in the region is also expected to drive growth of the North America market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising construction industry and improving economic conditions in developing countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Argentina in the Latin America and some countries from Africa, is expected to create potential growth opportunities for the market.

Global Flexible Glass Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Lightening

Display

Sensors

Energy Storage

Automotive

