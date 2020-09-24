Global Lactic Acid Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lactic Acid Market market.

Global Lactic Acid Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global lactic acid market report has been segmented on the basis of source, end user, and region.

Global Lactic Acid Market Overview:

Lactic acid is a principal metabolic intermediate in most living organisms. Sodium and potassium lactates are produced commercially by neutralization of natural or synthetic lactic acid. Lactic acid functions in pH reduction, flavor enhancement, and microbial inhibition. Lactic acid and its salts are highly hygroscopic, and are usually handled in concentrated solutions (60“80% by weight) rather than in solid form. These solutions are colorless and odorless, and have a mild saline taste.

Global Lactic Acid Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for lactic acid from food & beverage industry as an additive in various food products is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global lactic acid market. In addition, flourishing cosmetic industry, coupled with rising adoption form cosmetic industry for innovative product offerings is another factor expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing government expenditure on pharmaceutical sector, coupled with incorporation of lactic acid for preparation of various medicines, and early approval of new proposed medicines are other factors expected to support growth of the global market.

However, volatility of raw material prices is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global lactic acid market to certain extent.

Increasing R&D activates by major players and rising adoption from various industry verticals for innovative product offering is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing strategic expansion activities by major players in order to increase revenue share in the global market is expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of end user, the food & beverage segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global lactic acid market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to increasing government expenditure on pharmaceutical sector and presence of major manufacturers operating in the emerging economies such as India and China in this region.

The markets in North America and Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to flourishing cosmetic industry, rising adoption from cosmetic and food industry for innovative product offerings, and presence of prominent players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region to certain extent.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to witness moderate growth, owing to easy availability of raw material, coupled with increasing presence of major manufacturers in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Lactic Acid Market Segmentation:

By Source:

Natural

Synthetic

By End User:

Personal Care

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

