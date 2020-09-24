Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Airport Sleeping Pods Market market.

The global airport sleeping pods market report has been segmented as per product type, end users, airport type, and region.

Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market: Overview

Airport sleeping pods are sleeping spaces provided at airport which is mainly used by traveler at the airport. These sleeping pods offers various facilities to the passenger such as television, Wi-Fi, shower, computer, reclining chair with music and many more facilities which helps for relaxation.

Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market: Dynamics

Growing number of transit flights and air passengers across the globe are key factors driving growth of the global airport sleeping pods market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for advanced services at airport by air travelers resulting in increasing demand for airport sleeping pods is a major factor expected to boost growth of the target market.

Increasing product innovation to increase standard of passenger services across the globe is a major factor expected to fuel growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for luxury services at airport among individuals is a key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global market.

Furthermore, increasing development of smart airport with various passenger-friendly services resulting in product penetration across the globe. In addition, rise in demand for waiting rooms and increasing number of capsule hotels at airport due to increasing air passenger traffic across the globe are other factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, major factors restraining growth of the global market includes high product cost and maintenance cost and stringent rules against the electrical components safety at airport.

Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type, single occupancy sleeping pods segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to high preference for single occupancy sleeping pods for relaxation among air passenger across the globe.

Among the airport type, international segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to increasing standard of passenger services at international airport across the globe.

Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is accounted for highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. Increasing air passenger traffic with rise in standard of passenger services at airport in many countries in the region are key factors anticipated to fuel growth of the North America airport sleeping pods market over the forecast period. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a highest growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing smart city projects, rise in number of air passengers traffic, and growing travel and tourism industry in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. Market in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about the luxury travel services among air passengers in countries in these regions.

Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Shared Occupancy Sleeping Pods

Single Occupancy Sleeping Pods

Segmentation by end users:

Adult

Children

Segmentation by airport type:

Domestic

International

