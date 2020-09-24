Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Monk Fruit Sugar Market market.

Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global Monk Fruit Sugar market report has been segmented on the basis of nature, form, end user, and region.

Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market: Overview

Monk fruit is also known as lo han guo is a small round fruit grown in Southeast Asia. Monk fruit sweetener is generally from extracted from dried fruit. It is 150-250 times sweeter than table sugar as well as contains zero calories and carbohydrates. Advantages of monk fruit sugar are, helps in promoting weight loss, have anti-aging properties, improving heart health, boost immunity, providing anti-inflammatory properties, relieving allergies, helps in controlling diabetes, etc. It is generally used in coffee, hot tea, iced tea, or lemonade, salad dressings, sauces, smoothies, frostings, yogurt, and oatmeal or other hot cereals.

Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market: Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global monk fruit sugar market is growing demand for on-to-go food and beverages products. In addition, rising disposable income level, growing food and beverages expenditure, higher living standards, growing awareness about health benefits of monk fruit sugar are some other factors expected to drive the growth of the target market over the forecoming years.

However, product recalls and high cost are some major factor expected to restraint growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market: Trends

Established players in the target market are focusing on collaborating with other market players for expanding their presence and enhancing its product offerings, is the key trends witnessed in the target market.

For instance, June 2016, Archer Daniels Midland Company partnered with GLG Life Tech Corporation which is a Canada-based company. Under this partnership the company focuses on manufacturing, marketing, and sales of low-calorie monk fruit sweeteners to customers across the globe.

Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of nature, organic segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth over the forecoming years. This is primarily due to, increasing awareness regarding consumption of organic food products. On the basis of form, powder segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adoption for household purpose.

Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the market in North America is expected to accounted for the highest market share in the global market. This is primarily due to, rising disposable income level and growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle in countries in the regions. The markets in Asia Pacific is expected to account for highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing functional food & beverage products sector. The markets in Europe is expected to account for moderately high revenue growth in the global market, followed by Latin America, and Middle East & Africa markets in the global monk fruit sugar market.

Global Monk Fruit Sugar Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by nature:

Natural

Organic

Segmentation by form:

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation by application:

Household

Industrial

Commercial

