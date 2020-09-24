Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Rain Sensor Market market.

The global automotive rain sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, deployment, end user, and region.

Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market: Overview

Automotive rain sensor activates in occurrence of rainfall. It automatically switches on wipers, sensing water splash on windshield. Automotive rain sensor helps with drivers safety and comfort, as the driver does not require to adjust or switch on the wipers while driving a vehicle. Rain sensors also prevent wipers from blocking the view of the driver through windscreen, as it also detects movement of the wipers placed in a vehicle. Rain sensor operates on the principle of total internal reflection. Sensor beam system continuously working and transmit an infrared light in the direction of windshield at the angle of forty-five degrees. When windshield is wet, the less light is reflected back to the sensor, and wipers gets switched on.

Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for safety features in vehicles that can provide safety and comfort to the driver is a key factor driving growth of the global automotive rain sensor market. In addition, increasing adoption of electrical systems to improve efficiency in automobiles is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Increasing demand for regular vehicles as well as luxury vehicles in developing and developed economies is a factor propelling growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing R&D activities for technological advancements in automotive sector are some of the other factors expected to boost growth of the global automotive rain sensor market in the near future.

However, use of automotive rain sensors increases overall cost of the vehicle which may hamper demand and restrain growth of the global automotive rain sensor market. Nevertheless, manufacturing automotive sensors in affordable cost can create high revenue opportunities for growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

As per the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounts for major share in terms of revenue in the global market and anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period. The light commercial vehicle segment is expected register a high growth rate in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing commercial vehicles production in developed countries is a factor anticipated to support growth of the segment in the target market.

Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position in the global market over the forecast period, followed by Europe. Presence of prominent players and high adoption of advance technology are major factors fueling growth of the target market in countries in the region. In addition, adoption, of vehicle electrification in automotive sector is another factor driving growth of the automotive rain sensor market in Europe. Market in the Asia Pacific expected to account for lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of automotive manufacturing companies in countries in the region.

Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicle

High Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Segmentation by Channel Type:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

