Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the FMCG Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on FMCG Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the FMCG Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global FMCG Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global FMCG Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global FMCG market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global FMCG Market: Overview

Fastest moving consumer goods (FMCG) are those goods which are consumed by the consumer on daily basis and quickly sold at a competitive price. In addition, these products are mostly having a shorter lifespan as compared to durable goods. The examples of FMCG goods includes toiletries, packaged food, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs such as aspirin, beverages etc.

Global FMCG Market: Dynamics

Growing population across the world coupled with increasing disposable income is one of the major factors expected to drive revenue growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, these good are an integral part of day-to-day life, as they are consumed in daily routine, for instance, toothpaste is one of the common product which is used to keep teeth clean. These goods are often sold by various retail stores including supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, online stores, etc. Moreover, increasing penetration of smartphone and Internet including social media has led to awareness regarding availability of these products in online store which is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the global market. Packaging of FMCG products play an important role in the sales, as packaging aids to add aesthetic look to the product and attracts the consumer to buy items. Hence, to sustain in competitive market manufacturers are investing in advancement of packaging technologies in order to increase sales which is another factor expected to propel target market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are also adopting various strategies including launch of new products at competitive prices and advancements in existing products which is expected to augment target market growth over the forecast period.

However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials is one of the major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market. Moreover, fragmentation of the market is another factor expected to challenge the target market growth to a certain extent.

Global FMCG Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type segments, the food & beverages segment is expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to the increasing consumption of packaged food and beverages.

Among distribution channel segments, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is projected to register significant growth, owing to the availability of multiple goods under one roof coupled with increasing disposable income.

Global FMCG Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific FMCG market is projected to account significant shares, in terms of revenue, owing to increasing urbanization which has led to a change in the lifestyle of the population. In addition, a growing number of working population and inclination towards enhancing personal appearance is a factor expected to fuel demand for various personal care products including face creams, lotions, perfumes, etc., which turns in growth of the global market in this region. FMCG market for North America is expected to register significant growth, owing to the strong presence of leading FMCG companies in this region. In addition, increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food items and beverages owing to the growing working women workforce is another factor projected to support revenue growth of the target market in this region.

Global FMCG Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Food & Beverage

Health Care

Personal Care

Home Care

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Grocery Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on FMCG Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global FMCG Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580