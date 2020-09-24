Global Metal Forming Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Metal Forming Market market.

Global Metal Forming Market: Overview

Metal forming involves reshaping of metals while still in solid state. Forming process makes it possible to move a metal solid from into current shape into desired form by taking advantage of plasticity of certain metals. Generally, metal forming operations can be categorized as hot, cold or warm working processes. The temperatures involved in these processes are stationary and vary from metal to metal. Hot working includes deforming a metal under certain conditions above its recrystallization temperature generally at temperatures higher than 60% of its melting point. Hot working processes include rolling, forging and extrusion. Rolling is also performed as a cold working process and involves sending metal stock through a set of rollers.

Global Metal Forming Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing industrialization in developed and developing countries, coupled with increasing number of manufacturing units in developing countries, and increasing construction and reconstruction activities across the globe are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global metal forming market. In addition, rising need for automation in production process and increasing adoption for metal forming by automotive manufacturers in order to reduce weight of the vehicle are among other factors expected to further boost growth of the global market to certain extent.

However, high investment cost is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global metal forming market.

Technological advancements by major players in order to increase application of metal forming in aerospace engineering, and industrial equipment and machinery is expected to create potential revenue opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic mergers and acquisitions by manufacturers operating in the target market is expected to further support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Global Metal Forming Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end user segments, the automotive segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period, owing to increasing automotive sale in developed and developing countries.

Global Metal Forming Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing presence of manufacturing units, rising automotive sale, and presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies in this region.

The market in North America is expected to contribute significant revenue share to the global market, followed by the market in Europe, owing to presence of major automotive manufacturers, and increasing construction and reconstruction activities in various countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to witness moderate growth, owing to increasing presence of major manufacturers operating in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Metal Forming Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by technique:

Rolling

Deep drawing

Stretching

Extrusion

Stamping

Forging

Segmentation by type:

Hot

Cold

Warm

Segmentation by end use:

Automotive

Aerospace engineering

Construction

Industrial equipment & machinery

