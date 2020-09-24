Global Artificial Grass Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Grass Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Artificial Grass Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global artificial grass market report has been segmented on the basis of installation, fiber base material, infill material, application, and region.

Global Artificial Grass Market: Overview

Artificial grass is most widely used in sports fields, residential lawns, playgrounds, and for other commercial applications. Artificial grass requires no trimming or irrigation and maintenance. Covered, domed, and partially covered arenas may require artificial grass due to natural grass not being able to get adequate sunlight, which is essential to remain healthy. There are also some drawbacks, including periodic cleaning requirements, toxic chemicals from infill, petroleum use, and limited life due to wear and tear.

Global Artificial Grass Market: Dynamics

Demand for artificial grass market has been increasing for various applications, including landscaping and sports arenas owing to eco-friendliness, low maintenance, and not requirement for watering, trimming, fertilizers, and pesticides, and these are major factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. Increasing number of health conscious individuals are opting to participate in various sporting activities, and growing number of private and public arenas for a range of sporting activities such as mini golf courses, indoor fields, and stadiums for soccer are being developed in countries across the globe. Moreover, increasing number of seasonal events such as football matches, including Champions League and European League, are anticipated to drive growth of the global market over the next 10 years.

However, availability of low-cost substitutes is major factor expected to restrain growth of the global artificial grass market over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Grass Market: Segment Analysis

Among the fiber base material segments, the polyethylene segment is widely used by artificial grass manufacturers due to its softness, resiliency, and better durability as compared to other fiber base material types.

Among the installation segments, the flooring segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution to the global artificial grass market, owing to rising demand for outdoor and indoor sports activities, coupled with increasing applications in landscaping for lawns, gardens, play parks, patios, residential & commercial complexes etc. are expected to drive demand for artificial grass over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Grass Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Europe is projected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global artificial grass market, and this can be attributed to presence of major companies and increasing investments for R&D activities for artificial grass because of safety concerns of player, and available infrastructure to endorse sports activities in countries in the region.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, owing to increasing demand for sports stadiums and high attraction of sporting events, including tennis, hockey, football, and golf in countries in these regions.

Global Artificial Grass Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by installation:

Flooring

Wall Cladding

Segmentation by fiber base material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamides (Nylon)

Segmentation by application:

Contact Sports and Non-Contact Sports

Leisure and Landscaping

