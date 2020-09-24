Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market market.

Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Overview

Sealing & strapping packaging tapes are used for secure transporting of all kinds of shipment such as fragile products as well as bulky loads. These tapes are reliable, durable, and best suited for unitizing, bundling, palletizing, color coding, and other purposes.

Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for these tapes in packaging industry for various applications, is anticipated to drive revenue growth of the global market in the next coming years. Additionally, increasing demand of acrylic-based packaging tapes in packaging, medical, and automotive applications owing to excellent adhesion property is projected to fuel growth of the potential market. Moreover, increasing E-commerce services across globe owing to rising spending power of individuals is another factor projected to drive revenue growth of the target market.

However, high cost of raw material is a key factor which may hamper growth of the potential market. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding reshaping of these tapes, which is expected to be another factor challenging growth of the global market.

Increasing adoption of these tapes in packaging industry especially in developing countries is anticipated to create lucrative opportunity for the key players of sealing & strapping packaging tapes, and is expected to drive revenue growth of the potential market.

Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material, the polypropylene segment is estimated to hold maximum revenue share contribution in the target market in the next coming years owing to its properties such as water resistant, high flexibility, high abrasion, and others. Among adhesive type, the rubber-based segment is projected to witness highest growth rate in the potential market.

Among application, the carton sealing segment is anticipated to account for significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market in years to come, owing to its rising demand from E-commerce industry for packaging of different shipments.

Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to hold largest share in terms of value and is projected to dominate the sealing & strapping packaging tapes market. Growing E-commerce industry is a major factor anticipated to fuel growth of the sealing & strapping packaging tapes market in Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is projected to witness fastest growth rate in the next coming years, owing to increasing demand for strapping and bundling in the countries such as India, Japan, China, Indonesia, and others in the region. The sealing & strapping packaging tapes market in North America is expected to register moderate growth rate over the long run, followed by sealing & strapping packaging tapes market in Europe.

Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Material:

Paper

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and Polyester)

Segmentation on the Basis of Adhesive Type:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Carton Sealing

Strapping & Bundling

