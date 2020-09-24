Global Baby Wipes Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Wipes Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global baby wipes market report has been segmented as per product type, technology, sales channel, and region.

Global Baby Wipes Market: Overview

Baby wipes are disposable medicated paper towels that are mainly used to clean the skin of infants or babies, and children. These wipes are generally packaged in tubs or plastic cases so that the paper towel retain its moisture. There are two types of baby wipes available in the market such as dry wipes and wet wipes. Dry wipes are easy to handle and more portable, and wet wipes are moistened paper towel that helps to clean the babies sensitive skin properly. These wipes are useful and hygienic for babies to reduce infection and uneasiness caused due to skin wetness.

Global Baby Wipes Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness about baby health and hygiene among parents and growing demand for natural and herbal baby wipes across the globe are major factors expected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, rising consumer expenditure on baby care products and increasing awareness about various technologies associated with baby wipes such as airlaid, coform, needlepunch, and other are major factors expected to support growth of the target market.

In addition, growing per capita income of individuals, increasing female employment, and rising baby hygiene and care concerns among female population across the globe are key factors expected to fuel growth of the global baby wipes market.

Furthermore, increasing awareness about several benefits of wet and dry wipes such as easy to use, travel-friendly, and hygienic among individuals is resulting in increasing demand for baby wipes across the globe. This is another major factor expected to proliferate growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, increasing concerns associated with various type of raw material used in baby wipes such as polymers and plastics which is non-biodegradable or takes long period of time to degrade is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Baby Wipes Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of dry wipes among individuals due to affordable price of this product and high awareness about its multi applications. These are primary factors driving revenue growth of the dry wipes segment among the product type segment.

Among the sales channel, the hypermarketsupermarket segment is expected to account for significant growth in the global baby wipes market, owing to availability of wide range of baby wipes in the hypermarket or supermarket across the globe. In addition, various discount and offers, easy product comparison under a single roof, and availability of specialized staff/skilled staff in hypermarket/supermarket across the globe is supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Baby Wipes Market: Region Analysis

Market in North America holds major share in terms of revenue in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Strong presence of leading manufacturers and well-developed supply chain in countries such as US and Canada are major factors expected to drive growth of the target market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest growth rate in terms of CAGR, owing to increasing social media marketing about various baby care products and rapid urbanization in countries such as India, China, and other countries in this region.

Global Baby Wipes Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Dry Wipes

Wet Wipes

Segmentation by technology:

Airlaid

Needlepunch

Spunlace

Coform

Composite

Segmentation by sales channel:

HypermarketsSupermarkets

Medical/Pharmacy stores

E-commerce

