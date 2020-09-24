Global Eye Makeup Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Eye Makeup Market market.

Global Eye Makeup Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global eye makeup market report has been segmented as per product type, source, distribution channel, and region.

Global Eye Makeup Market: Overview

Eye makeup products are largely used by female population across the globe to enhance their physical appearance. The new and advanced eye makeup products such as eye shadow, eye liner, mascara, and eye pencil are widely available in the market. These products are largely used in various types of eye makeups such as smudge-free, mineral, and waterproof eye makeups.

Global Eye Makeup Market: Dynamics

Growing cosmetics industry across the globe, increasing penetration of several types of eye makeup products, and increasing beauty consciousness among female population are major factors driving growth of the global eye makeup market. In addition, increasing physical appearance concerns among women and rising demand for new and advanced eye makeup products across the globe are key factors expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Growing preference for waterproof and smudge-proof eye makeup products among sportswomen is another key factor expected to fuel growth of the global eye makeup market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness about smoky, rocker, sexy shimmery, and other types of eye makeups among female population across the globe is another factor supporting growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising preference for natural and organic eye makeup products among individuals is another factor expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the next 10 years. Increasing adoption of long lasting eye makeup products such as eye shadow, eye liner, mascara, and eye pencil among womens for attractive physical appearance is expected to propel growth of the global market.

However, presence of counterfeit eye makeup products in the market and stringent government regulations about cosmetics ingredients across the globe are major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Eye Makeup Market: Segment Analysis

High demand for various eye liner products among female population and rising preference for long lasting liquid eye liner products for eminence eye look are primary factors driving revenue growth of the eye liner segment among product type segment.

Global Eye Makeup Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America region accounted for highest revenue share and is expected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for various luxury eye makeup products such as mascara, eye liner, eye shadow, and other products among individuals in countries such as Canada and US in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to increasing social media advertising of stylish eye looks, increasing preference for natural cosmetic products among women in countries such as China, India, France, and UK in these regions. Market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to growing demand for halal cosmetics and increasing awareness about trendy and stylish eye makeup products among female population in these regions.

Global Eye Makeup Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Eye Liner

Mascara

Eye Shadow

Eye Brow

Eye Pencil

Segmentation by source:

Natural/ Organic

Chemical

Halal

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Beauty and Health Retail Stores

E-commerce

