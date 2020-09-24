Global MDO Films Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the MDO Films Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global MDO films market report has been segmented on the basis of material, manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region.

Global MDO Films Market: Overview

MDO (Machine-direction orientation) films are made up of a polymer after processing it. A polymer is heated at a temperature little below its melting point and stretched to a specific orientation. In addition, MDO films are produced by using various polymers and plastic variants including LDPE, PET, EVOH, etc.

Global MDO Films Market: Dynamics

MDO films are often used for the packaging of various food and beverages, personal care products, etc. In addition, these films have various properties including strong barrier, tensile, and strength which serves as a cost-effective packaging solution for the manufacturer as compared to alternatives of packaging. These are some factors expected to propel demand for these films which turns in growth of the target market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for MDO films among the food and beverages industry is one of the major factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market. In addition, these films are also helping to extend the shelf life of food items which is a factor expected to augment the target market growth. Increasing usage of personal care product in order to maintain personal hygiene is a factor expected to fuel demand for these films which turns in target market growth.

However, high cost of manufacturing machinery used to manufacture MDO films is a key factor expected to hamper target market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent government regulations associated with usage of plastic material is expected to challenge growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global MDO Films Market: Segment Analysis

Among material segments, the polypropylene (PP) segment is expected to account for significant revenue share of the global market, owing to various properties including transparency, low-density, heat resistance, steam barrier (aids to protect food).

Among application segments, the bag & pouches segment is expected to register considerable growth, owing to increasing demand for packaging food items and beverages.

Among end use industry segments, the food and beverages segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, owing to rapid growth of the food industry in developed as well as developing economies.

Global MDO Films Market: Regional Analysis

The market for MDO films in North America is expected to register significant growth, owing to the increasing consumption of pre-packaged and on-the-go food items among the working population. Moreover, high disposable income and spending on premium packaged goods or food items is another factor expected to support target market growth in this region. Asia Pacific MDO films market is projected to contribute a significant revenue share in the target market, owing to strong presence of the manufacturing industry. In addition, packaging of a product plays an important role in sales of that particular product which aids to add an aesthetic look and better visibility. Availability of raw material and labor at a lower cost is a factor expected to support growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

Global MDO Films Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Polypropylene(PP)

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

PET(Polyethylene)

Others (PA and EVOH)

Segmentation by Manufacturing Process:

Blown Film

Cast Film

Segmentation by Application:

Shrink Wrap

Bags & Pouches

Agro Textile

Shrink Labels

Others (Tapes and Liners)

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Others (agriculture, homecare, etc.)

