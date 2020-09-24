Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global rigid plastic packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, production process, application, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Introduction

Rigid plastic packaging materials are toughened plastics used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care applications for the packaging of products. These packaging materials are widely preferred for industrial applications owing to properties such as lightweight, easily moldable, low cost, and non-corrosive. Rigid plastic packaging mainly increases the shelf life of the product.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for packaging material from the food & beverage industry is a major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global target market. Rising demand for packaged food products in developed and developing countries is expected to boost the revenue growth of the potential market. Moreover, growing demand for rigid plastic packaging in pharmaceutical and personal care industries owing to its properties such as lightweight, strength, and durability, which is anticipated to drive the target market.

However, stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastics as packaging material is expected to hamper the growth of the potential market.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Raw Material Analysis

Among the raw material segments, the bioplastics segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate in the global market. Bioplastics are manufactured from the biodegradable feedstock. Growing awareness regarding the use of bioplastics as an alternative to conventional plastics in packaging application is expected to augment the revenue growth of the segment.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Application Analysis

Among the application segments, the food & beverage segment is projected to account a major share in the potential market. Increasing demand for convenience food in developing countries is estimated to support the revenue growth of the segment. Rigid packaging offers various benefits such as high stiffness, high impact strength, and high barrier properties is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific rigid plastic packaging market is projected to account for a significant share in the rigid plastic packaging market. Increasing penetration of food industry in the region owing to rapid urbanization and increasing population is a key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the potential market in the Asia Pacific over a few years. Rising demand for beverages such as alcohol, dairy, and non-alcoholic beverages in the region is anticipated to support the growth of the target market.

The Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer and consumer of rigid plastics followed by North America. The rigid plastic packaging market in North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate growth rate over the next few years. Growing demand for rigid plastic packaging in various applications such as food, beverage, consumer goods, and others is expected to drive the growth of the target market in North America. Moreover, increasing spending of various oil & gas companies for plant set-up in the region is anticipated to boost the growth of rigid plastic packaging market in the Asia Pacific.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Raw Material:

Bioplastics

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Segmentation by Production Process:

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Thermoforming

Injection Molding

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare

Industrial Packaging

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Rigid Plastic Packaging Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580