Global Artificial Flowers Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Artificial Flowers Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global artificial flowers market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region.

Global Artificial Flowers Market: Overview

The artificial flowers are visually attractive, easily available, comes with various designs & sizes and mainly not fade away. Artificial flowers are usually used for decoration purpose in a commercial and residential application as a substitute for natural flowers. In addition, artificial flowers are not affected by climate conditions and provide a feeling of real flowers, this is why they are adopted largely. Currently, the artificial flowers which are typically made of polyester and plastic materials, are used in winter weddings, permanent floral displays, and crafts.

Global Artificial Flowers Market: Dynamics

The increasing demand for artificial flowers at a lower cost is the major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for artificial flowers during off-seasons due to the availability of artificial flowers in all seasons is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand from the event management sector to decorate homes and commercial places during festivals is growing significantly, which in turns anticipated to drive growth of the global market. The event management sector depends on artificial flowers for floral arrangement and is used as a gifting item. In addition, demand for pre-made floral arrangements is increasing is some of the key factors expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, the artificial flowers do require some regular cleaning and use olive oil to enhance the shine of artificial flowers leads to high maintenance costs, which is expected to be a challenge for growth of the global market.

Global Artificial Flowers Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material type segments, the plastic & polyester segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, owing to lower cost, durability, and ability to accept glues and dyes. The cotton & silk segment is expected to register a significant rate of growth over the forecast period, owing to a more realistic appearance and less care.

Among the application segments, the commercial segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution in the global artificial flowers market, attributable to the growing event management sector in the region.

Global Artificial Flowers Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is projected to account for a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to growing commercial and corporate events in various countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to register substantial growth, owing to increasing adoption of artificial flowers for event management applications such as concerts, trade shows, festivals, and ceremonies. In addition, India is a culture oriented country, owing to various festivals and events for decorations and related activities which turns in high growth of the regional market.

Global Artificial Flowers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Clay & Porcelain

Cotton & Silk

Leather & Nylon

Paper & Wax

Plastic & Polyester

Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Residential

