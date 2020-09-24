Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Physical Vapor Deposition Market market.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global physical vapor deposition market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, category, application, and region.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Overview

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is a deposition technique used to produce a thin film or coating on the surface. The material which is to be deposited is evaporated by heat and is further introduced with a reactive gas in order to condensate the vaporized material onto the substrate. These coatings have high temperature resistance, good impact strength, and are corrosion resistant. The coatings done through this technique are widely used for aerospace, automotive, medical, window tint, food packaging, and others.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for PVD coatings in microelectronic industry, owing to its properties such as high impact strength, high temperature and corrosion resistance, and others, is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the global physical vapor deposition market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for durable coatings in medical equipments and devices, is another factor estimated to drive growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing demand for physical vapor deposition in data storage application of solar photovoltaic system, owing to its superior hardness, wear resistance, and oxidation resistance properties, which is expected to drive growth of the physical vapor deposition market in the next coming years.

However, stringent rules regarding restriction of hex chrome electroplating owing to environmental concern is a key factor which may hamper growth of the potential market in the next coming years. In addition, high capital investment is another factor expected to restrain growth of the target market.

Increasing technological advancements in PVD is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers, which in turn is anticipated to fuel revenue growth of the potential market in the next coming years.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of technology, the cathodic arc vapor deposition segment is estimated to account for significant revenue share in the target market. Among category, the PVD equipment segment is anticipated to register for highest growth contribution in terms of revenue in the target market over the long run. On the basis of application, the microelectronics segment is expected to hold major revenue share in the target market.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Regional Analysis

North America market is estimated to account for major revenue share contribution and is expected to dominate the global physical vapor deposition market. Increasing investments by government and manufacturers in semiconductor industry and presence of prominent players in countries in the region, are factors expected to drive revenue growth in the North America physical vapor deposition. The physical vapor deposition market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register significant growth rate in the target market in the next coming years, owing to increasing demand for PVD technique in the battery storage application of solar photovoltaic system. Europe physical vapor deposition market is projected to witness moderate revenue growth in the target market, owing to increasing demand for PVD coating in various applications such as automotive, aerospace, metals, and others.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Technology:

Cathodic Arc Vapor Deposition

Electron Beam Vapor Deposition

Sputter Deposition

Others (Ion Implantation and Pulsed Laser Vapor Deposition)

Segmentation on the Basis of Category:

PVD Equipment

PVD Materials

PVD Services

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

Cutting Tools

Medical Equipment

Others (Aerospace, Automotive, etc.)

