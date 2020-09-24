Global Beta Carotene Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beta Carotene Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Beta Carotene Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Beta Carotene Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global beta carotene market report has been segmented on the basis of source, application, type, raw material, and region.

Global Beta Carotene Market: Overview

Carotenoids are interesting and colorful pigments that display defensive properties and goods against various terrible illnesses. There are a few carotenoids which are transformed by the body into vitamin A. Some form of carotenoid displays antioxidant performance that is useful for protecting the lining of veins. They play an energetic role in cancer avoidance. Carotenes compromise protection from heart illnesses, in addition, it is used to treat skin problems which are caused because of extreme disclosure to the sun.

Global Beta Carotene Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumer awareness about anti-aging, anti-cancers is a major factor expected to drive the target market. In addition, rising demand for natural-source carotene products coupled with rapidly increasing elderly population and increasing in diseases related to lifestyle are some other factors expected to drive the global beta carotene market. However, extreme usage of these products for a long period of time has various side effects that may cause turn skin orange or yellow, loss of bruising stools, & joint pain, and are among the some of the major factors hampering growth of the target market.

Furthermore, due to health benefits of beta-carotene is among the other factor expected to drive the growth of the target market.

Global Beta Carotene Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of source, algae segment is dominating the global market in terms of revenue share. Due to its various advantages over other sources. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of type segment. On the basis of application, food and beverage segment is dominating the global market in terms of revenue. Due to increasing wide usage as a nutrition supplement & as a food coloring agent in food production and beverage industry. On the basis of type, water soluble beta-carotene segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue. On the basis of raw material, carrots segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue.

Global Beta Carotene Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market is accounting as the largest share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period. Due to increasing health awareness among the customers especially in US is a factor likely to drive growth of the global beta carotene market in the region. Asia Pacific market in likely to see fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future due to increasing use of cosmetics products coupled with increasing expansion of pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and animal feed among other end-use industries in APAC countries, especially in India, China, and Japan are the factors which drive the growth of the global beta carotene market in the region. Europe is also accounted for the major market share in terms of revenue. Furthermore, market in Middle East and Africa likely to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by in Latin America the global market.

Global Beta Carotene Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by source:

Algae

Fungi

Palm oil

Synthetic

Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Segmentation by type:

Water Soluble Beta-carotene

Powder Beta-carotene

Liquid Beta-carotene

Oil Soluble Beta-carotene

Segmentation by raw material:

Carrots

Sweet Potato

Pumpkin

Spinach

Others

