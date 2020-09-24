Global Cut Flower Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cut Flower Packaging Market market.

Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: Overview

Cut flower packaging aids to retain freshness, fragrance, and other essential properties of flowers after they are cut down from the plant, during the export of the flowers. In addition, packaging plays an important role in order to preserve it for a long time, as flowers need some specific humidity and temperatures to sustain.

Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for cut flowers among various occasions is one of the major factor anticipated to drive growth of the target market. In addition, flowers are delicate in nature and can be easily affected by outer weather conditions, owing to these cut flower packaging market is anticipated to witness significant growth. Increasing utilization of cut flowers during festive and wedding events is another factor anticipated to support growth of the target market. Improvements in packaging technologies in order to maximize shelf life is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. An increasing number of flower shops across the globe is a factor anticipated to augment target market growth. Increasing inclination of flower sellers by offering an ample variety of flowers at competitive prices is one of the key factor expected to propel growth of the global market. In addition, sellers are also focusing on re-designing of existing physical stores and their online sales in order to increase sales which are expected to propel growth of the target market. Growing awareness regarding the usage of eco-friendly packaging materials is another factor expected to support target market growth over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations regarding usage of plastic are one of the major factor anticipated to hamper growth of the target market. In addition, the availability of substitutes such as artificial flowers at comparatively lower cost is another factor anticipated to affect growth of the global market.

Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

Among material type, the plastic segment is anticipated to register significant growth, owing to its features such as durability and cost-effective packaging solution.

Among packaging type, the sleeves segment is expected to grow at moderate rate, owing to its characteristics such as easy to use, easy to carry, and unique style of packaging.

Among distribution channel, the florist segment is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to increasing demand from flowers shops for packaging.

Global Cut Flower Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific cut flower packaging market is expected to grow at significant rate, owing to increasing harvest of multiple variant flowers. In addition, the emerging economy such as India is culture oriented country, which has variety of festivals and events which is expected to fuel demand for cut flowers for decorations and related activities which turns in growth of the target market in the region. Increasing number of florist stores is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific. Markets in North America and Europe regions are expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Global Cut Flower Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Others (Wood and Fabrics)

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Boxes & cartons

Sleeves

Wrap sheets

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Florists

Supermarkets

Online Sales

