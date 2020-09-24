Global Hexamethylenediamine Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hexamethylenediamine Market market.

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market: Overview

Hexamethylenediamine also known as 1,6-Hexanediamine or 1,6-Diaminohexane, is a molecule that consists of a hexamethylene hydrocarbon chain combined with amine functional groups. Hexamethylenediamine is a colorless crystalline solid with strong amine odor, and is incompatible with strong oxidants. Hexamethylenediamine is mostly used in the production of polymers owing to its bifunctional structure. Hexamethylenediamine is used in many applications such as curing agents, coatings intermediate, nylon synthesis, adhesives, lubricants, and others.

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for the product in nylon synthesis application owing to its use in automotive sector for manufacturing of airbags, radiator end tank, oil pan, rocker cover, electrical insulator, air-intake manifold, and others is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the hexamethylenediamine market. Additionally, rising demand for hexamethylenediamine as a curing agent in petrochemical industry is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the hexamethylenediamine market over the long run. Furthermore, increasing adoption of the product in various applications such as water treatment chemicals, coatings intermediate, lubricants, and others, owing to its corrosion resistant property is expected to boost growth of the potential market to certain extent.

However, stringent rules and regulations about environmental concern on disposal of plastics is a factor which may restrain growth of the potential market over the long run. In addition, high raw material cost is expected to be another factor hampering growth of the target market.

Increasing R&D and investments in manufacturing of bio-based hexamethylenediamine, is expected to create highly lucrative opportunity for the key players, and is expected to drive revenue growth of the potential market in the next coming years.

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of application, the nylon synthesis segment is expected to account for significant revenue share and is projected to witness fastest growth rate in the target market in the next coming years. Among end-use industry, the automotive segment is anticipated to register highest revenue share contribution whereas the paints & coatings segment is projected to grow at a faster rate in the potential market over the long run.

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market: Regional Analysis

North America market is estimated to accounts highest share contribution in terms of value and volume and is expected to dominate the global hexamethylenediamine market. Increasing use of hexamethylenediamine in automotive industry in the US is a key factor anticipated to fuel growth of the target market. Europe hexamethylenediamine market is projected to register for moderate share in the target market, followed by Asia Pacific. The hexamethylenediamine market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness highest growth rate in the target market in the next coming years. Increasing growth of industries such as textiles, electrical & electronics, automotive, packaging, and others is a factor expected to support revenue growth in the Asia Pacific hexamethylenediamine market.

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Nylon Synthesis

Lubricants

Curing Agents

Coatings Intermediate

Water Treatment Chemicals

Others (Biocides and Adhesives)

Segmentation on the Basis of End-use Industry:

Automotive

Textile

Paints & Coatings

Petrochemical

Others (Electrical & Electronics and Aerospace)

