Global Laminated Labels Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Laminated Labels Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global laminated labels market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, printing ink type, printing technology type, end-user and region.

Global Laminated Labels Market: Overview

Labels are used to display information in the form of electronic, written, or graphic communication on the product package. The laminate label is fully transparent and provides protection against the stains, spills, fingerprints, smudges, marks, abrasions, dirt, oil, grease, moisture, tears, wrinkles, and other contaminants.

Global Laminated Labels Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for laminated labels across various applications in many end-user industries including food & beverages and pharmaceuticals, owing to shows the product information such as a barcode, unit cost, real-time pricing, manufacturing date, expiry date, etc. The above mention factor is one of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global target market over the forecast period. In addition, growing product innovations and rising advanced technology into retail operations to enhance the efficiency of various products is expected to boost growth of the target market in the coming years. Furthermore, some product benefits such as its cost-efficient nature, increasing online shopping and transparency labeling allowing customers to know about the product, can be another factor projected to fuel growth of the global laminated labels market over the forecast period.

However, varying prices of raw material associated with laminated labels is a major factor estimated to restrain growth of the market.

Global Laminated Labels Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material type segment, the polyester segment is expected to drive the revenue growth of this segment owing to its extremely durable, strong, and flexible permanent adhesive that cannot easily tear. The vinyl segment is expected to follow the polyester segment in terms of revenue contribution, owing to its valuable properties such as transparent and long-lasting.

Among the printing technology segment, the digital segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution in the laminated labels market over the forecast period, owing to its several benefits including the cost-effective way for manufacturing, high-quality laminated labels including recycling options and also for printing images. The digital printing uses ink-jet printing and can attract customers for purchasing the products.

Global Laminated Labels Market: Regional Analysis

The laminated labels market in the Asia Pacific holds a major revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization coupled with growing food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other sectors in the region is expected drive revenue growth of Asia Pacific laminated labels market over the forecast period. China and India are estimated to account for major revenue share, which in turn support growth of global laminated labels market in the region. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period.

The markets in North America is expected to register faster growth compared to the Europe market, owing to increasing demand for laminated labels from food & beverage and packaging industries operating in countries in this region.

Global Laminated Labels Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Polyester

Vinyl

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Segmentation by Printing Ink Type:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt-based

UV Curable

Segmentation by Printing Technology Type:

Digital

Lithography

Flexography

Letterpress

Gravure

Offset

Screen Printing

Segmentation by End-user:

Digital

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Durables

Home and Personal Care

Retail Labels

Apparels and textile

Industrial Lubricants

Paints and Gift

