Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global less lethal ammunition market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, weapon type, end user, and region.

Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market: Overview

Less lethal ammunition is used in non-lethal weapons to inflict pain or stop a single or multiple individuals without causing casualties. It is commonly used for self defence and in law enforcement as well as in defense sector. It is less likely to kill a person using non-lethal ammunition. Various types of non-lethal ammunitions are available in the market, selection of certain type of ammunition is decided on the situation and vulnerability of the assailant. Less lethal ammunition is based on kinetic energy mass which is a ratio of kinetic energy and the effective impact area represented. Less lethal ammunition includes bean bag rounds, flash thunder grenade rounds, cayenne pepper rounds, and rubber bullets, etc.

Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market: Dynamics

Increasing use of non-lethal weapons, owing to rising civil unrest and political disputes is a major factor driving growth of the global less lethal ammunition market. In addition, rising geopolitical issues between countries as well as civil disputes, due to ecological or economic crisis, poor governance, and illegal immigration are factor fueling growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of non-lethal weapons among individuals especially for self defence is also expected to support growth of the global less lethal ammunition market in the near future.

However, stringent regulations by various governments for use of less lethal ammunition is a major factor that may hamper demand for less lethal ammunition and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, introduction of environmental friendly less lethal weapons with technologically advanced ammunition can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market: Segment Analysis

As per product type, the rubber bullets segment is expected to account for significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use of rubber bullets by law enforcement department to control protesters is supporting growth of the target segment in the global market. As per end user, the law enforcement segment is expected to witness high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Use of less lethal ammunition for crowd control, incapacitate the assailant, etc. are factors propelling growth of law enforcement segment in the target market.

Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing investment for development of non-lethal ammunition for law enforcement departments in countries in the region is a key factor driving growth of the target market. Increasing budget allocation to law enforcement departments is a factor is another factor anticipated to support growth of the less lethal ammunition market in North America. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing demand for less lethal ammunition owing to regional unrest, etc.

Global Less Lethal Ammunition Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Plastic Bullets

Rubber Bullets

Paintballs

Bean Bag Rounds

Segmentation by Weapon Type:

Launchers

Shotguns

Segmentation by End User:

Self Defense

Law Enforcement

Military

