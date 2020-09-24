Global Invisible Orthodontics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Invisible Orthodontics Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global invisible orthodontics market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Overview

Orthodontic is a technique that uses a series of clear plastic aligners to move teeth. The aligners are made up of thin plastic, which are fitted over the buccal, lingual, and occlusal surfaces of the teeth. The aligners are worn for a minimum of 20 hours per day and are changed on a 2-weekly basis. Advancements in the field of cosmetic dentistry includes cleaning, restructuring of teeth, and shaping of teeth. Invisible Orthodontics are suitable for misplaced teeth or crooked, protruding teeth, jaw and/or facial asymmetry, excessive spacing between the teeth, and realignment of the teeth.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidences of cosmetic dentistry techniques such as teeth whitening, enamel shaping, and smile makeover is a key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. In addition, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, increasing health care expenditure are some of the other factors expected to drive the growth of the global invisible orthodontics market.

Furthermore, the introduction of CAM/CAD technology in orthodontics has made customization of invisible brace designs as per the oral anatomy of the patient and is expected to support the growth of the global market.

However, high cost of invisible orthodontics and stringent regulatory approval by various health authority are major factors expected to hamper the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product segment, lingual brace is expected to register highest market share owing wide adoption of these braces for teeth straightening. The ceramic brace is expected to witnessed highest CAGR, due to they are strong and are of high-quality as compared to other. On the basis of application segment teenagers segment is expected to witnessed highest revenue share over the forecast period. This is primarily to, increasing incidences of teeth related disorders.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Trends

The major manufacturers are focus on forming effective distribution channel in order to expand their product offering as well as geographical footprint. In addition, established players are receiving private and public funding for carrying out various research and development activities in order to develop technological advance product. The aforementioned are some trends and is expected to gain traction currently.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is anticipated to account for highest market share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to favorable reimbursement policies due to joint venture between the dental care centers and insurance companies in countries in the region. According to the survey, about 1 million Americans over the age of 18 years are wearing dental braces in North America region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to higher healthcare expenditure in countries in the region.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Clear Aligners

Ceramic Braces

Lingual Braces

Segmentation by application:

Adults

Teenagers

