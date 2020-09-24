Global Urinary Catheters Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Urinary Catheters Market market.

Global Urinary Catheters Market: Overview

A urinary catheter is a flexible and hollow tube that are used to collects urine from the bladder into a drainage bag. Urinary catheters are available in different sizes and types. They are generally can be made of rubber, plastic, and silicone. Urinary catheters are inserted by doctors or nurses in hospital. A catheter is placed using sterile technique, to prevent infection and sterile lubricant.

Global Urinary Catheters Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidences and prevelance of urinary incontinence is a key factor expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. Urinary incontinence is a medical condition characterized by the loss of bladder control. It is a common problem that affect millions of people globally. In addition, increasing elderly population, rising rates of obesity, increasing number of surgical procedure, rising health care expenditure, increasing awareness about hygiene in developing countries are some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global urinary catheters market.

However, availability of alternative treatment options for urinary incontinence and stringent health regulatory approval for these products are the factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Urinary Catheters Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type segment, intermittent catheter is expected to register highest market share owing to increasing incidences of urinary bladder related diseases and disorders. On the basis of application segment, urinary incontinence is expected to witnessed highest revenue share over the forecast period. This is primarily to, increasing prevelance especially in elderly population and is the second leading reason for among older adults to get into institutionalized care.

Global Urinary Catheters Market: Trends

The major manufacturers are focusing on getting various health authority approvals for their products, in order to reach a large number of end users. Many companies are developing user-friendly urinary self-catheterization, that can perform by individuals themselves or by the assistance of a nurse or a relative. These are some of the key trends witnessed in the target market.

For instance, In February 2019, Safe Medical Design Inc. (SMD), which is engaged in safe and cost-effective solutions in urology, received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for signal catheter for commercialization in the US.

Global Urinary Catheters Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is anticipated to hold major share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, high awareness among people for urinary related disorders, improved medical facilities, effective government policies and medical care services in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected witnessed highest CAGR over the forecoming years. This is primarily to, rising prevelance of obesity and higher healthcare expenditure of general population in countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Indwelling (Foley) Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Segmentation by application:

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injury

Others (include General Surgery, etc.)

