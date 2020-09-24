Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Underwater Acoustic Communication Market market.

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global underwater acoustic communication market report has been segmented on the basis of interface platform, communication range, end user, and region.

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Overview

Underwater acoustic communication is used to send and receive signals in underwater. Commonly, hydrophones are used for under water communication. Acoustic communication is majorly affected by three factors namely low speed of sound propagation, multipath propagation, and signal attenuation. Underwater acoustic communication mainly used in defence, oil and gas, and oceanography applications. Underwater acoustic communication is considered as most difficult communication media among all.

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of underwater acoustic communication by naval defence and law enforcement sector is a major factor driving growth of the global underwater acoustic communication market. Underwater acoustic communication can be used to provide pre-warning system regarding underwater earthquakes and tsunamis. It is also used for monitoring changes in underwater habitat and underwater pollution. Increasing underwater exploration activities, coupled with increasing adoption of underwater acoustic communication for environmental protection are some of the other factors fueling growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing preference for underwater acoustic communication for data gathering and seabed mapping over the conventional technologies is expected to bolster growth of the global underwater acoustic communication market in the near future.

However, availability of limited bandwidth is a challenging factor that may hamper growth of the global underwater acoustic communication market. in addition, high bit errors in communication signal is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, adoption of advanced technology to reduce drawbacks of underwater acoustic communications can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Segment Analysis

As per communication range, the medium water range segment is expected to account for significant growth rate in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing use of medium water range in defence as well as oil and gas sector is a key factor supporting growth of the target segment in the global market. As per end user, the scientific research & development segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Use of underwater acoustic communication for exploration and study of underwater environment is propelling growth of the segment in the global market.

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to account for high growth rate over the forecast period. Use of underwater acoustic communication for security and surveillance, owing to rising security concerns in countries in the region is a major factor driving growth of the target market North America. In addition, growing adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles in defence sector is another factor anticipated to support growth of the underwater acoustic communication market in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Europe.

Global Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Interface Platform:

Acoustic Modem

Sensor Interface

Others (Buoys and Sonobuoys)

Segmentation by Communication Range:

Shallow Water Range

Long Water Range

Medium Water Range

Segmentation by End User:

Military & Defence

Marine

Scientific Research & Development

Homeland Security

Oil & Gas

