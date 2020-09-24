Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Purity Quartz Market market.

Global High Purity Quartz Market: Overview

High purity quartz is also called as HPQ and is defined by the product which is promoted as IOTA which is excavated by sibelco. IOTA consist of a set of high purity benchmark. The high purity quartz comprises 20 ppm per/Mn which is a standard equation from 99.998% of SiO2. This high purity quartz is useful in semiconductors and solar panels. High purity quartz involves many processing technologies such as processing of raw quartz into high purity quartz which involves advanced communication technology, chemical, thermal, and physical steps. The processing includes screening, floatation, crushing, and magnetic separation.

Global High Purity Quartz Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand from various end use industries, corporations are looking and inclining towards more sources of high purity quartz coupled with rising demand for high purity quartz in hydraulic cracking in oil and gas industries are the major factors expected to drive the target market. In addition, increasing setting up of PV solar power stations coupled with increasing demand for technological advancements and electronics, semiconductors are the other factors expected to drive the global high purity quartz market. Furthermore, rising usage of new-generation crackers in semiconductors is among the other factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. However, lack of manufacturers in developing regions and high prices of raw materials is among the major factor restraining the growth of the target market.

One of the major trend observed in global purity quartz market is rising demand for high purity quartz strand in hydraulic mending coupled with rising use of hydraulic fracturing process in the oil and gas industries.

Global High Purity Quartz Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, semiconductor segment is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. Due to rising demand for HPQ in the end use industries mostly semiconductor industries due to rising number of new fabrication plants which are built for consuming most of the semiconductor base materials and manufacturing of monocrystalline silicon. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of type segment.

Global High Purity Quartz Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market is accounting as the largest share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period. As there is a presence of a large number of players and manufacturing facilities coupled with increasing claim for a large number of quartz fabricated component manufacturers and quartz base material in countries such as US and Canada coupled with strong occurrence of key industry players that are offering high purity quartz solutions. Asia Pacific market in likely to see fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future due to increasing number of fabrication plants and solar plants coupled with increasing presence of a favorable semiconductor industries in these countries are the factors which drive the growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global High Purity Quartz Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Semiconductor

Solar

Lighting

Telecom and Optics

Microelectronics

