Global Variable Data Printing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Variable Data Printing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global variable data printing market report has been segmented on the basis of label type, composition, printing technology, end-use industry, and region.

Global Variable Data Printing Market: Overview

Variable data printing (VDP) is a form of digital printing and is also known as variable imaging (VI) or variable information printing (VIP). Variable data printing allows elements such as text or barcodes, images, and graphics to be printed with information from a file, that can be changed from one printed piece to next, without slowing down or stopping the printing process. This printing is usually used for labels and direct marketing, advertising, invoicing, postcard campaigns, and other types of variable data.

Global Variable Data Printing Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of barcode concept for invoice generation and inventory tracking of huge volumes is a key factor expected to fuel growth of the global variable data printing market. In addition, increasing adoption of these printing labels in order to generate serialized numbers and product information in less time and at a low cost is another factor expected to propel growth of the variable data printing market in years to come. Moreover, increasing focus on innovative printing and appeal of the products, coupled with growing industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and others are among some other factors estimated to fuel target market growth to a certain extent.

Growing trend of shopping on E-commerce websites is also expected to support growth of the market to a significant extent in the years to come.

However, high cost of raw materials is a factor restraining growth of the global variable data printing market. Additionally, regulations on packaging and printing in various countries is another factor that may hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Increasing digital expertise, introduction of new technologies and products, and rising demand from emerging economies are factors anticipated to create opportunities in terms of revenue for existing players in the target market, and is expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Variable Data Printing Market: Analysis, by Segment

Among the label type segments, the release liner labels segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the target market. Among the composition segments, the facestock segment is anticipated to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the next 10 years, owing to its moisture and abrasion resistant properties.

Among printing technology segments, the inkjet segment is expected to hold significant revenue share in the coming years, owing to increasing adoption of this printing technology in industrial applications. Among end-use industry segments, the food & beverages segment is projected to grow at a faster rate in years to come.

Global Variable Data Printing Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific variable data printing market is expected to hold high revenue share, and is projected to register significant growth rate in years to come. Growing consumer awareness regarding health and safety concerns and informed buying, coupled with necessity to show product information on product label is a major factor expected to fuel growth of the Asia Pacific variable data printing market. The variable data printing market in North America is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market.

Global Variable Data Printing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Label Type:

Release Liner Labels

Linerless Labels

Segmentation on the Basis of Composition:

Facestock

Topcoat

Segmentation on the Basis of Printing Technology:

Thermal transfer

Electrophotography

Direct thermal

Inkjet

Segmentation on the Basis of End-use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durable

Pharmaceutical

Home & Personal

Retail

Others (Industrial Lubricants and Paints)

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Variable Data Printing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

