Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Household Cleaning Products Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global household cleaning products market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, sales channel, and region.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market: Overview

Household cleaning products comprise of various chemical products which are used to keep home clean and maintain hygiene. These products include floor cleaners, bleaches, etc.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market: Dynamics

Maintaining hygiene is a very important aspect of an individuals routine life, as one spends maximum time in the household. Moreover, lack of hygiene may cause various health issues such as Buruli ulcer, diarrhea, etc. Hence, increasing awareness regarding maintaining household hygiene is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Household cleaning products include soaps, detergent powders, liquid floor cleaners, toilet cleaners, etc. The availability of these cleaning products in various fragrances and quantity is a key factor expected to augment target market growth. Rapid urbanization, growing inclination towards maintaining personal as well as surrounding cleanliness are some other key factors expected to support growth of the global market. These cleaners are made up of cleaning agents including alkalis, acids, surfactants, and degreaser which helps to prevent microorganism in the households. This is another factor projected to fuel global market growth. Some of the manufacturers are focusing on offering eco-friendly and chemical-free household cleaning products which is another factor expected to propel growth of the global market.

However, High fragmentation of the global market is one of the major factor expected to hamper the global market growth over the forecast period. In addition, most of these cleaners are containing chemicals, hence overuse of these products may cause allergic reactions and other several skin related problems, which is another factor expected to challenge the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type segments, the surface cleaners segment is anticipated to witness significant growth. This is owing to the benefits provided by the surface cleaners to the users, as the maximum area of the household is occupied by a flat surface which needs to be cleaned frequently.

Among application segments, the floor cleaners segment is projected to register substantial growth, attributable to increased demand for cleaning floors of the household.

Among sales channel segments, the supermarket segment is projected to account for a significant revenue share of the global market, owing to a strong network of suppliers coupled with various offers and discounts on the product.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific household cleaning products market is projected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to increasing awareness regarding health. Moreover, growing urbanization, improved standard of living, increasing disposable income and spending on cleanliness and hygiene are some other factors expected to support growth of the target market. Household cleaning products markets in North America and Europe are expected to register significant growth, owing to the existence of awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and the necessity of cleaning products. In addition, the strong presence of manufacturers in North America is a factor expected to support growth of the target market in the region. Markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Surface Cleaners

Specialty Cleaners

Bleaches

Segmentation by Application:

Kitchen cleaners

Bathroom cleaners

Fabric care

Floor cleaners

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

