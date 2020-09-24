Global Waterproof Socks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Waterproof Socks Market market.

Global Waterproof Socks Market: Overview

Waterproof socks are efficient to prevent entry of water and provide comfort during various water related and other sport activities. They are made up of three layers, the outer layer prevent abrasion by shoes, whereas middle layer is water-resistant and inner layer provides insulation and comfort. Waterproof socks is considered as an essential and hygienic accessory for water, adventure, and snow sports participants due to their antibacterial feature. There are various types of waterproof socks available in the market and are used for several outdoor activities such as mountaineering, hiking, trekking, rafting, cycling, and others.

Global Waterproof Socks Market: Dynamics

Increasing preference for various outdoor activities such as swimming, trekking, cycling, snow sports, and others among individuals is a key factor projected to boost growth of the global waterproof socks market during the forecast period. In addition, rising attractiveness of ecotourism and various adventure activities across the globe is another factor projected to support growth of the target market.

Growing demand for waterproof socks in healthcare sector due to rising awareness about various health benefits and features of waterproof socks such as protection from bacterial attack, elemental protection, thermal protection, and highly stretchable and breathable. In addition, increasing demand for several types of waterproof socks such as ankle length, mid-calf length, and knee length socks among sport individuals is projected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, frequent new and innovative product launches and increasing focus on social media advertising by leading manufacturers across the globe are other factors expected to propel growth of the global waterproof socks market in the upcoming years.

However, high cost associated with waterproof socks and low awareness about this product in many emerging countries are key factors projected to hamper growth of the global waterproof socks market.

Global Waterproof Socks Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of waterproof socks among men due to rising trend towards various outdoor activities such as mountain biking, rafting, and others among men is primary factor driving revenue growth of the men segment among end user segment.

Among sales channel, the E-commerce segment is expected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to rising penetration of smartphones and internet across the globe and several facilities provided by E-commerce portal to the customers such as easy payment options, attractive discounts, product comparison, and product exchange and return.

Global Waterproof Socks Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific waterproof socks market accounted for highest revenue share followed by market in Europe and are expected to dominate the target market throughout the forecast period. Increasing various snow sport activities such as sledding, skiing, ice skating, and snowboarding among individuals in countries such as China, India, Germany, France, and UK in these regions. Market in North America is expected to register significant growth in the global market, owing to increasing spending on various sport accessories by individuals in countries such as US and Canada in this region. Market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Global Waterproof Socks Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Ankle Length Socks

Mid-calf Length Socks

Knee Length Socks

Segmentation by Application:

Watersports

Trekking

Snow Sports

Cycling

Segmentation by End User:

Men

Women

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

