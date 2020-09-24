Global District Heating Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the District Heating Market market.

Global District Heating Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global district heating market report has been segmented on the basis of heat source, plant type, application, and region.

Global District Heating Market: Overview

District heating is also known as heat network or teleheating, which is used to generate heat in a centralized location and distribute it amongst multiple different buildings. District heating distribution infrastructure comprises a network of insulated pipe and provides heating for residential or commercial requirements.

Global District Heating Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating systems in developed and developing countries is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing regulations for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is anticipated to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, rising demand for uninterrupted power, technological advancement in terms of connectivity, IoT integration, and digitalization, along with government initiatives and investment in renewable heat sources for high efficiency and better capacity utilization are some of the major factors driving growth of the global district heating market. In addition, rapid industrialization and urbanization, coupled with rising energy demand are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

The increasing use of biomass district heating is one of the key trend gaining traction in the market. In addition, recent trend observed in the market is that wooden pellets are using to minimize the environmental impact and improve energy efficiency.

Global District Heating Market: Segment Analysis

Among heat source segments, the renewable heat source segment is expected to account major revenue share in the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among plant type segments, the combined heat and power (CHP) segment is anticipated to register significant growth rate in the target market.

Among application segment, the residential segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

District Heating Market: Regional Analysis

The district heating market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market, and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to increasing demand for thermal comfort and rise in the district heating connected end-users in the region. In addition, favorable government incentives regarding energy-efficient products and ongoing suitable infrastructure development across the region, is projected to support the industry growth in Asia Pacific.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements, rising demand for energy-efficient solution, along with initiatives regarding reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

In August 2015, the Government of France introduced the Energy Transition for Green Growth Act to reduce GHG emissions by 40% by 2030 from 1990 levels and 30% reduction in final energy consumption by 2030 as compared to 2012 levels.

For instance, October 2016, the UK government introduced the Heat Networks Investment Program (HNIP) to provide fiscal support to over 200 heating networks across Wales and England with a funding of over US$ 362.3 Mn by 2021.

Global District Heating Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Heat Source:

Coal

Natural Gas

Oil & Petroleum Products

Renewable

Segmentation by Plant Type:

Boiler

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-residential

