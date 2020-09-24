Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market market.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global lyme disease diagnostics market report has been segmented on the basis of diagnostic technology, end user, and region.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Overview

Lyme disease is an infectious disease that is caused by the bacteria species Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato. It is transmitted to humans by a bite from an infected deer tick or black-legged. People living in wooded areas are more likely to suffer from lyme diseses illness. Lyme disease symptoms include headache, fatigue, fever, and skin rash. Laboratory evaluation is appropriate for patients who are suffering from various other diseases such as neurologic, cardiac symptoms associated with Lyme disease, or arthritic. In the diagnostic tests, it detects antibodies produced by the immune system in response to the infection.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Dynamics

Growing prevelance of lyme disease is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. In addition, increasing number of cases of tick borne infectious diseases, rising incidences of new types of vector borne diseases, rising health care expenditure are some of the factors expected to drive growth of the global lyme disease diagnostics market

However, lack of awareness in underdeveloped and developing region regarding diagnosis of lyme diseases are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the target market to some extent.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis

Among the diagnostic technology segments, serological test is expected to register high revenue growth over the forecast years, due to wide application of various types of blood tests for diagnoses of various disease conditions. Among the end user segments, the hospital is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecoming years and is expected to dominate the market. This is primarily attributed to, available of commercial test kits for detection of lyme diseases.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Trends

Key trend witnessed in the target market are, various government organizations and private/public institutes such as National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) are working towards enlightening of lyme disease diagnostics across the globe. Several research institutes are collaboration with CDC, NIAID and are focusing towards development of new improved methods for lyme disease screening in patients.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is expected to dominate in the target market over the next ten years. This is primarily attributed to increasing initiatives of government and private institutes for treatment and diagnosing of lyme diseases in countries in the region. In addition, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, estimated that around 300,000 people suffered from lyme disease each year. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain market growth during the forecast years, due to rising prevelance of lyme diseases. In addition, increasing demand for better diagnostic tests for the disease is increasing as well as novel development of more accurate test of lyme diseases for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Global Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by diagnostic technology:

Serological Test

Urine Antigen Tests

Lymphocytic Transformation Test

Immunofluorescent Staining

Nucleic acid Test

Segmentation by end user:

Hospitals

Public/Private Laboratories

Physicians Office

