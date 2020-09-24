Global Aluminum Paste Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aluminum Paste Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Aluminum Paste Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global aluminum paste market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Aluminum Paste Market: Overview

Aluminum paste is made from aluminum foil or aluminum powder depending on the end use by ball milling in white spirits solvent with lubricant present. The parameters of milling determine the nature of products but generally it is two-dimensional flake of a mean size from 8 -35 microns in diameter. Dry ball milling in presence of an inert gas is practiced for special end uses. The majority of paste is made from 99.5 -99.7% aluminum.

The solvent component is usually white spirits and/or naphtha but special products are available with other solvents according to use such as isopropyl alcohol, ethyl acetate, and xylene.

Global Aluminum Paste Market: Dynamics

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries and increasing construction and reconstruction activates, and growing demand for paint and coating products that have minimum gassing and good weather resistance are other factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, technological advancements in paint and coating products, increasing demand for water-borne products, coupled with high adoption of aluminum paste in water-borne products in order to increase its compatibility with water are factors expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent.

Moreover, rising automotive sale across the globe and increasing demand for aluminum paste from manufacturers for coatings purpose, owing to high brightness and strong silver color is expected to further support growth of the global market.

However, difficulties in recycling the end products with mixture of aluminum paste is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market.

Increasing investment by major player for technological advancements is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing strategic expansion activities through agreements and partnerships is expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent.

Global Aluminum Paste Market: Segment

Among the type segments, the leafing segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the plastic coating segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Aluminum Paste Market: Region

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for architectural coating and plastic paints and presence of major manufacturers operating in the countries in this region. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic merger and acquisitions between regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing construction and reconstruction activities, rising automotive sale, and presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies such as China and India in this region.

The market in Latin America is expected to contribute moderate revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to increasing presence of paint and coating manufacturers, owing to easy availability of raw materials and low cost labor.

Global Aluminum Paste Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Leafing

Non-Leafing

Segmentation by application

Plastic Coatings

Printing Inks

Automotive Coatings

Others (Plastic Paints and Architectural Coatings)

