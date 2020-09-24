Global 3D Printing Material Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 3D Printing Material Market market.

The global 3D printing material market report has been segmented on the basis of material type, form, application and region.

3D Printing Material Market: Introduction

3D printing materials are utilized to make a 3 dimensional object where consecutive layers of specific material are designed to manufacture another object. 3D printing involves various processes for creating 3D printing material including fused filament fabrication (FFF), selective laser melting (SLM), stereo lithography (SLA) and among others. Digital file containing information for configuration of desired object and materials utilized act as intermediate between resultant product and 3D printers. 3D printing materials are utilized in three forms i.e., filament, powder, and liquid. Polymers (plastics), ceramics, and metals, among others are key materials utilized 3D printing. Polymers are most commonly utilized printing materials. Presently, across the globe 98% of hearing aids are manufactured using 3D printing process. Smartphone producers are also using these 3D printing technologies to manufacture several components of smartphones.

3D printing materials are majorly utilized in the aerospace & defense industry. Metal powders such as nickel, titanium, aluminum, stainless steel, and others are utilized various application in aerospace & defense sector, as these materials has as ability to withstand extreme conditions. Medical & dental sector is another major application that employ 3D printing technology. Various medical products including surgical equipment, tissue engineering products, and implants and prosthetics are manufactured using 3D printing technology. In addition, 3D printing is used for technologies in the field of healthcare such as dental, cranio-maxillofacial, and orthopedic.

3D Printing Material Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption for 3D printing material in end-use industry including medical & dental and aerospace & defense is a factor expected to boost the global 3D printing material market growth. Growing demand of 3D printing material from automotive and consumer goods industries is among additional factor expected to drive the global 3D printing material market growth.

Growing popularity and high acceptance of the 3D printing technology, coupled with high adoption rate of new and enhanced technologies and financial support from the government bodies. These are additional factors projected to drive the global market growth.

However, high raw material cost is a key factor expected to restraint the global 3D printing material market growth.

3D Printing Material Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material type segments, the plastics segment is projected to register moderate revenue share in the global 3D printing material market. The revenue of the plastics segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Among the application segments, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to register moderate revenue share in the global 3D printing material market. 3D printing materials manufacture using titanium offers high stiffness and strength resulting into increased demand in aerospace and defense applications. The revenue of the aerospace and defense segment is anticipated to register fastest CAGR.

3D Printing Material Market: Region Analysis

The North America market is expected to account for major revenue share in the global 3D printing material market. The North America market is anticipated to register fastest revenue growth, due to high growth in the medical and dental, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Global 3D Printing Material Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

Others (Elastomers, Composites, Resins, Wax, Cellulose, Edible Materials (Chocolate), and Biomaterials)

Segmentation by Form:

Filament

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & defense

Medical & dental

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others (fashion, electronics, art & sculpture, jewelry, food, and architecture)

