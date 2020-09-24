Global Collapsible Metal Tube Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Collapsible Metal Tube Market market.

Global Collapsible Metal Tube Market: Introduction

The collapsible metal tube is widely used as packaging applications such as paints, caulk, toothpaste, creams, adhesive, ointments, etc. These tubes have special features such as lightweight, flexible, anti-corrosion, etc. The collapsible metal tube is majorly used in cosmetics, personal care, household goods, pharmaceutical, food industry, and others.

Global Collapsible Metal Tube Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for collapsible metal tube across various end-use Industries including cosmetic and pharmaceutical is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global collapsible metal tube market over the forecast period. Additionally, rising awareness related to eco-friendly packaging solutions provided by these products among individuals is the major factor expected to drive growth of the global collapsible metal tube market over the forecast period.

However, the volatile manufacturing costs of metal tube can impact the global market growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, the ongoing trend is easy to use and recycle is another factor estimated to support the revenue growth of the collapsible metal tube market over the forecast period.

Global Collapsible Metal Tube Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the squeeze tube segment is expected to register major share in terms of revenue in the collapsible metal tube market over the forecast period, owing to low-cost and high flexibility of tube.

Among the closure type segments, the stand-up cap segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution to the global collapsible metal tube market over the next ten years. This stand-up cap gives more safety for the product, various styles, colors, thread shapes, and sizes.

Among the end-use industry segments, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to dominate in terms of revenue contribution over the forecast period, owing to its advantages including ease of packaging and easier to use, less product waste and shipping cost.

Global Collapsible Metal Tube Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue contribution in the global collapsible metal tube market and is projected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry coupled with a growing population in countries in this region. In addition, raising awareness regarding various properties and advantages offered by these collapsible metal tube are other major factors boost the growth of packaging industry, which in turn is projected to boost the growth of the collapsible metal tube market in this region. China market is projected to account for major revenue share in the Asia Pacific market, whereas the India market is projected to witness moderate CAGR in the collapsible metal tube market during the forecast period.

Global Collapsible Metal Tube Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Squeeze Tube

Twist Tube

Others

Segmentation by Closure Type:

Stand up cap

Nozzle cap

Fez cap

Flip top cap

Others

Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Cosmetics

Home care & personal care

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

