Global Epoxy Coatings Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Epoxy Coatings Market: Introduction

Epoxy coatings are made by mixing polymine hardener and epoxide resin by a curing chemical process. Formulation of epoxy coatings is selected and combined dependent upon performance requirement for end product. Moreover, mixture ratio of epoxy with hardener is changed for different products and thus defines efficiency of coatings. Selection of epoxies depends upon factors such as temperature, type of substrate, surface preparation, environmental exposure, humidity, application time, induction time, and others. Epoxy coating offer hard, chemical, and water resistant finish to final product. Epoxy coatings offers various properties such as flexibility, corrosion resistance, and superior adhesion used in various end-use industries including industrial, marine, automotive, and others.

Strict environmental policies are adopted in various countries to control down pollution and Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emission.

Epoxy Coatings Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption for epoxy coatings across end-use industry such as construction and paint and coating a factor expected to drive the global epoxy coatings market growth. Growing demand of epoxy coatings from automotive and transportation industries is among additional factor projected to drive the global epoxy coatings market growth.

Increasing adoption of these coating products improve the shelf life of structural steel materials and rising demand from paints and coating industry owing to its properties including superior resistance to abrasion, heat, UV light, toughness, and improved dimensional stability. Moreover, excellent adhesion to different substrate surfaces including glass, metal, and fiber. These are additional factors estimated to drive the global market growth. In addition, stringent government regulation related to emission standard are additional factors expected to boost the global market growth.

However, low performance in the exterior applications and sluggish growth in developing economics are factors expected to limit the global epoxy coatings market growth.

Epoxy Coatings Market: Segment Analysis

Among the technology segments, the powder-based segment is expected to register moderate revenue share in the global epoxy coatings market, owing to its non-VOC emission properties and high demand from various applications such as transportation, construction, and industrial sectors. They are utilized in various end-use applications as it controlled under high temperature. The revenue of the powder-based segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Among the application segments, the construction segment is projected to register highest revenue share in the global epoxy coatings market, owing to increasing demand from commercial, residential, and industrial infrastructure sector and enhanced aesthetic appearance and availability of product meeting various environmental regulations. The revenue of the construction segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Epoxy Coatings Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is projected to account for moderate revenue share in the global epoxy coatings market. The Asia Pacific epoxy coatings market is anticipated to register fastest revenue growth, due to high growth in the construction, paint and coatings, and automotive and transportation industries.

Global Epoxy Coatings Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Solvent borne

Water-borne

Powder-based

Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Paint and Coatings

Automotive and Transportation

General Industrial

