Global Child Safety Seat Market predicted to cross USD 6,254.5 Million by 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Global Child Safety Seat Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2019-2027”which delivers detailed overview of the global child safety seat market in terms of market segmentation by product, distribution channeland by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Child safety seat Marketoffers added safety and supportto babies during car accidents and collisions.It also includes foam liners which for increasing the level of comfortand are made machine washable and making the cleaning easy for consumers.Further, theseseats are well protected from bacteria, odors and moisture and are relatively safe for infants as theydo not contain any chemical flame retardants. Several car manufacturers are likely to installbaby car seats as an inbuilt feature of the car owing to stringent government regulations in various countries including the U.S., Germany and New Zealand.The child safety seat market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period (2019-2027). By 2027, the global child safety seatmarket is predicted to cross USD 6,254.5 Million.

Increasing convenience and flexibility provided by thechild safety seat companies are some ofthe factors fueling of the global child safety seatmarket growth over the forecast period.These seats are precisely designed for the safety of children during car collisions and accidents and are available in numerous sizes subjected to the height and weight of a child.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness enormous growth in forthcoming years. Rapidly growing urbanization andchanging lifestyleare some of the key factors fuelling the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the child safety seat market in India is anticipated to growprimarily on the back of increasing per capita income of the population.China has also become one of the leading manufacture of baby car seats globally. The manufacturersin the country are majorly focused formanufacturing combined baby car seats products for gaining a competitive edge in the international market.Further, the companies are shifting their focus from conventional offline stores to online platforms.

The globalchild safety seat market is segmented on the basis of productinto infant, combination, booster and convertible car seat.Convertible car seat is expected to witness stagnant growth in the child safety market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the various features such as anti-rebound bar, triple-side impact protection and energy-absorbing foam. The seat occupies up a small amount of space making it suitable for cars with tall passenger seats.Additionally, theseatscan change from a rear-facing seat to a forward-facing seat with a harness as child grows. Further, it can be used forchildren of differentweights and allowschildren to stay in the rear facing position longer.

The market is further segmented based on the distribution channel as boutique stores, specialty stores, supermarkets and online stores. However, supermarkets areanticipated to account for the major sales of baby car seats throughout the forecast period. Consumer arebenefited on the back ofavailability of different brands withreasonable prices.

The availability of various types of baby seats from different manufacturers at a single place helps the consumers in procuring safety seats based on their requirements. These factors, in turn, is projected to boost the growth in forthcoming years.

Despite its innumerable benefits, child safetyseat marketis expected to have its own share of challenges and limitations such as the declining birth rates and high prices of child safety seats. These are some of the restraining factors that might affect the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global child safety seat which includes company profiling of ArtsanaS.p.a, Britax, Dorel Juvenile Group, Britax, Diono Inc, Graco Childrens Products Inc and Combi. In order to expand the marketpresence, child safety seat companiesare expanding their product lineextensively. For an instance, Dorel Juvenile Groupnow operates in 34 locations with 5 manufacturing facilities, 4 R&D centers and having brand presence in over 100 countries.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global child safety seat marketthat will help industry consultants, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

