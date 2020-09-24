Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for commercial aircraft, owing to increasing fleet replacement to retire aging aircrafts with new-generation, lightweight, and fuel-efficient aircrafts is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing rates of fleet replacement resulting in rising aircraft production, which is expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancements and increasing need for aircrafts designed for particular missions are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, presence of various established players expanding their manufacturing facilities to Asia in order to cater the increasing demand from MRO service providers this factor is expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, declining military expenditure may affect demand for military aircraft which in turn is expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing collaboration activities among major players operating in the market in order to establish a joint venture for product development, to avoid risks, and increase costs associated with the development of new aerospace products. This trend may expect to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Long in-service period of aircrafts creates opportunities for MRO providers to offer maintenance and repair of current fleets.

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product segments, the aircraft manufacturing segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period. Engine segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to innovative technologies such as additive manufacturing to produce aero engines.

Among the aircraft segments, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for business aircrafts, owing to increasing mobility and improved efficiency. Business aircrafts boost productivity, as air travel requires less time compared to other modes of travel. This factor is expected to support growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for airframe and other aircraft parts across various countries in the region. In addition, rising demand for new-generation aircraft is another factor expected to boost growth of target market over the forecast period.

The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for lighter and stronger aircrafts which are made up of lightweight, high strength, and cost-effective materials.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth, owing to rising MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) activities across various countries in the region.

Global Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product:

Engines

Aircraft Manufacturing

Cabin Interiors

Equipment, System, and Support

Avionics

Insulation Components

Segmentation by aircraft:

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Others

