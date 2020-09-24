Global Argan Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Argan Oil Market market.

Global Argan Oil Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global argan oil market report has been segmented on the basis of source type, form type, application, and region.

Global Argan Oil Market: Overview

Argan trees grow and tenaciously survive in semi-desert areas of the Mediterranean. The deep roots and small leaves of the argan tree allow it to resist arid winds and water loss, resulting in a nut with a unique oil profile. Pure argan oil is a rare and precious oil that is harvested and extracted from the nut of the argan tree. Argan oil is primarily comprised of fatty acids and a variety of phenolic compounds. The majority of the fat content of argan oil comes from oleic and linoleic acid. Approximately 29“36% of the fatty acid content of argan oil comes from linoleic acid, or omega-6, making it a good source of this essential nutrient

Global Argan Oil Market: Dynamics

Flourishing cosmetic industry in developed countries and increasing demand for argan oil from cosmetic product manufacturers for innovative product offerings are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, rising spending capacity, increasing consumer approach towards wellness, coupled with argan oil finding wide application in aromatherapy, owing to properties that aid in restoring elasticity, moisture, and nutrient content of the skin are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing demand from pharmaceutical sector as an ingredient in various products is expected to further boost growth of the market to certain extent.

However, high cost of products is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market. Recent trend observed in the current market is rising consumer inclination towards natural products.

Increasing investment by major players for R&D activities and innovative offerings is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Among the source segments, the natural argan oil segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period.

Among the form type segments, the blends argan oil segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the cosmetics argan oil segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Argan Oil Market: Region

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand from cosmetic industry and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant revenue share, owing to increasing demand for pharmaceutical sector and presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies such as China and India in this region.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period

Global Argan Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by source type:

Natural Argan Oil

Organic Argan Oil

Segmentation by form type:

Absolute Argan Oil

Concentrates Argan Oil

Blends Argan Oil

Segmentation by application:

Therapeutics Argan Oil

Aromatherapy Argan Oil

Food & Beverages Argan Oil

Cosmetics Argan Oil

Others

