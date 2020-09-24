Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Lightweight Materials Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive lightweight materials market report has been segmented on the basis of material, application, vehicle type, and region.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Introduction

Automotive lightweight materials reduce weight of the vehicle and improve their fuel efficiency and performance. These lightweight materials are used as substitute for heavy materials used to build the frame of vehicles owing to its advantages such as enhanced strength, less material consumption, improved handling, and low corrosion rate.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for automobiles in developing and developed countries owing to rising disposable income of individuals and rapid urbanization is estimated to drive the growth of the potential market. Lightweight materials are used reduce the overall weight of the vehicle and improve the efficiency and performance. Growing demand for fuel efficient automobiles in developing countries is anticipated to support the growth of the potential market. In addition, stringent regulations regarding automotive emissions and fuel economy is anticipated to support the growth of the automotive lightweight materials market.

However, the high cost coupled with limited resources of raw materials of lightweight materials in developing countries are major factors anticipated to restrain the growth of the potential market.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Vehicle Type Analysis

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger vehicles segment is projected to register higher growth over the next few years. Increasing demand for passenger vehicles with better efficiency in developing countries of Asia Pacific is anticipated to augment growth of this segment over the long run. Growing demand for commercial vehicles in developed counties such as the US, Canada, Germany, and others is anticipated to support the growth of the segment over the long run.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Application Analysis

Among the application segments, the exterior segment is projected to register higher growth rate over the next few years. Exterior components of vehicles include body and chassis parts. Increasing demand for lightweight materials to reduce the weight of vehicle is anticipated to augment the growth of the segment over the long run.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific automotive lightweight materials market is estimated to dominate the target market over next 10 years. Presence of large number of automotive manufactures in countries in the region is anticipated to augment the growth of the potential market in Asia Pacific over a few years. In addition, growing demand for lightweight materials with high strength to lower the overall weight of vehicle and improve the efficiency, which in turn projected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific automotive lightweight materials market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for automotive lightweight materials followed by the North America market. The North America automotive lightweight materials market is projected to register moderate growth rate over the next few years. Increasing demand for commercial vehicles in the region is projected to support the growth of automotive lightweight materials market in North America.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Metal

Composite

Rubber

Plastic

Segmentation by Application:

Interior

Exterior

Structural

Powertrain

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

