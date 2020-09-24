Global Baby Toiletries Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Toiletries Market market.

Global Baby Toiletries Market: Overview

Baby toiletries include all necessary baby care products and are used to maintain hygiene and safety of baby and toddler. There are various baby care products easily available in the market such as baby bath products, body care products, baby diapers, and wipes. These products are specifically manufactured to use for babies and come in less or without chemical content, therefore, are considered safe to use for toddlers as well.

Global Baby Toiletries Market: Dynamics

Increasing hygiene and safety concern associated with toddlers among parents, a rising number of the working female population across the globe, and increasing disposable income of individuals are major factors driving the revenue growth of the target market. In addition, increasing penetration of various baby care products such as shampoo, wipes, diapers, oil, soap, toothpaste, and others across the globe is a key factor projected to support growth of the target market.

Growing awareness about clinically tested baby care products among target customers is another key factor expected to boost growth of the global market. In addition, growing demand for natural and herbal baby care products and increasing penetration of E-commerce are other factors projected to fuel growth of the global baby toiletries market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing investment in R&D activities and in clinical testing for all baby care products. Also, innovative packaging of baby care products is other major factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

However, the presence of harmful chemicals in baby toiletries such as formaldehyde, hydroquinone, and phthalates is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global baby toiletries market.

Global Baby Toiletries Market: Segment Analysis

High adoption of cotton diapers, disposable and reusable nappies across the globe due to rising awareness among parents about various benefits of diapers such as soft padding and reduced diaper rash. This is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the diaper segment among product type segment.

Among the sales channel, the E-commerce segment is expected to register significant growth in the target market, owing to various offers, services, and discounts provided by E-commerce service providers such as door-step product delivery and easy payment options.

Global Baby Toiletries Market: Region Analysis

The market in Europe holds major revenue share in the global market followed by the market in the Asia Pacific, owing to comparatively high birth rate and high consumer base in these regions. In addition, increasing adoption of premium baby care products, increasing disposable income, and the rising number of working women in countries such as Germany, France, India, and China in these regions. The market in North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global market, owing to the rising preference for herbal baby hair care and skin care products in countries such as US and Canada in this region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth in terms of CAGR, owing to increasing baby hygiene concern among parents in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Israel in these regions.

Global Baby Toiletries Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Hair Care Products

Skin Care Products

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Bathing Products

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-Commerce

Chemist and Pharmacy Stores

