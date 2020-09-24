Global Pallet Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pallet Market market.

Global Pallet Market: Overview

The pallet is flat based structure mainly used for goods shipping and transportation purpose ineffective and fast way. The most preferred pallets are wood, metal, and plastic among many industries across the globe. Also, the pallet uses for various activities such as storing, handling and assembling of the goods in the warehouses and manufacturing units across the globe.

Global Pallet Market: Dynamics

Growing construction and housing sector across the globe and the rising number of manufacturing units in developing and developed countries are key factors driving the growth of the global pallet market. In addition, rising adoption of several pallets among various industries such as automobile, packaging, and others due to increasing awareness about several benefits of pallet such as safe, convenient, efficient, and easier for goods transportation. This is another factor projected to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for pallet among some sectors such as food and beverage, chemical and pharmaceutical, machinery and metal, and others is another factor expected to boost growth of the global market. In addition, rising demand for various types of pallets among goods manufacturers and suppliers for various types of product loading and unloading process coupled with safe product delivery. This is another key factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising technological advancement in pallets by major manufacturers across the globe to increase the consumer base is another factor projected to drive growth of the global pallet market in the next 10 years.

However, pallet raw material associated with high cost is the key factor expected to hamper growth of the global market. In addition, the availability of limited pallet raw material across the globe is a challenging factor that may affect growth of the target market in the near future.

Global Pallet Market: Segment Analysis

The increasing popularity of wood pallet across the globe due to various benefits associated with wood pallet such as cost-effective, easy portability, environment-friendly, stiff, durable, and others are the primary factor driving revenue growth of the wood segment among the material type segment.

Among the application segment, food and beverages segment is expected to witness significant growth in the global pallet market, owing to increasing import and export activities of various food products and rising demand for processed food across the globe.

Global Pallet Market: Region Analysis

The market in the North America region accounted for the highest revenue share followed by the market in Europe and are projected to dominate the target market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization and rising number of product or material handling activities among various industries such as chemical and pharmaceuticals, construction, and others in countries such as Canada, US, Germany, Italy, and France in these regions. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth in the global market, owing to expanding manufacturing sector and rising goods export and import activities in various emerging countries such as China and India in this region. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising penetration of various lightweight plywood, metal, corrugated cardboard, and others pallets associated with rackable and stackable product types in countries in this region.

Global Pallet Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Corrugated Cardboard

Other (Lightweight Plywood, Press Wood)

Segmentation by Product Type:

Stackable

Rackable

Nestable

Segmentation by Structural Design:

Block

Stringer

Segmentation by Application:

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Machinery and Metals

Construction

Other (Automobile and Glossary)

